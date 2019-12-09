Redshirt senior forward Dee Givens was named Conference USA Player of the Week after her 41-point breakout performance for the WKU women’s basketball team in its 91-86 overtime win at Ball State on Saturday, the league announced Monday.

The C-USA Player of the Week nod is the first of Givens' career, but it's the second for the Lady Toppers after junior forward Raneem Elgedawy was named C-USA Player of the Week on Dec. 2.

Givens scored a total of 59 points across WKU's two games last week and averaged seven rebounds per game.

Her 41 points at Ball State set a new record in Ball State's Worthen Arena, which has been open since 1992.

Givens also tied for the third-most points scored by a NCAA Division I women’s basketball player this season and tied for the second-most points ever scored by a Lady Topper.

The Lexington native was the second leading scorer for WKU with 18 points in a 74-63 win against Oklahoma on Wednesday, which was the first Lady Topper victory against a Big 12 team since 1990.

Givens shot 50% (14-of-28) from the field at Ball State and 42.2% for the week (19-of-45). She connected on nine 3-pointers on the week and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe against the Cardinals.

With 1,294 career points, Givens is now 23rd on WKU’s all-time scoring list. Her 189 made 3-pointers are the sixth most in program history, while her 85.1% mark at the free throw line is the best by any Lady Topper.

