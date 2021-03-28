WKU senior Nadia Dieudonne picks up another Conference USA Setter of the Week honor following an impressive performance in the Lady Toppers sweep of Old Dominion over the weekend to end the regular season with an undefeated 18-0 record going into the postseason.
The Lady Toppers would take both games against the Monarchs in the first three sets of both matches, proving once again why they are nationally ranked No. 18 in the nation.
This week’s award will be Dieudonne’s fifth C-USA Setter of the Week award, consistently being awarded throughout the season for her performance.
The senior out of Louisville had 33 assists in the first meeting between WKU and Old Dominion, two digs, and 3.5 points.
Dieudonne had 44 assists in the second game in the series, grabbing 3.5 points and four digs on the day to best her first performance against Old Dominion.
Dieudonne and the rest of the WKU volleyball team will compete in the C-USA Championship, facing off against North Texas on Thursday, April 1 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
