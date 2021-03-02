The WKU Volleyball program has seen three accolades given out to two players within a two-day period. Senior setter Nadia Dieudonne has been named the C-USA Setter of the Week according to the Conference USA league office on Tuesday.
Additionally, sophomore outside hitter Paige Briggs has been named the C-USA Offensive Player of the Week.
This award marks Dieudonne’s fourth of its kind this season, and Briggs’ second this season.
Dieudonne also received another honor this week. She was named as a candidate for the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Senior CLASS Award (Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.) She is one of thirty student-athletes around the country who have been selected as candidates for this prestigious award, and one of three representing C-USA.
Dieudonne is joining four other Lady Toppers: Rachel Anderson (2018), Jessica Lucas (2017), Alyssa Cavanaugh (2017) and Ashley Potts (2014) in being elected as a candidate for the CLASS award.
These awards come less than 48 hours after WKU’s record breaking start to the season being bumped up to 11-0. WKU swept Marshall 3-0 in Sunday’s match and won Monday’s match after a 3-1 split.
