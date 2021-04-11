WKU sophomore Katie Erwin was named Conference USA's Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday. The honor is the first of her career.
Erwin scored in the 90th minute over Charlotte on Friday night to secure WKU the C-USA East Divisional title. It was the Louisville native's third goal of the spring.
WKU will face Alabama-Birmingham on Tuesday in the quarterfinal at 11 a.m. to open the postseason.
