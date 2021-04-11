_87I9940_edit.jpg

WKU women’s soccer player Katie Erwin (13) shows off a big smile as WKU would go on to beat FIU women’s soccer four to three during their game on March 4, 2021.

WKU sophomore Katie Erwin was named Conference USA's Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday. The honor is the first of her career. 

Erwin scored in the 90th minute over Charlotte on Friday night to secure WKU the C-USA East Divisional title. It was the Louisville native's third goal of the spring. 

WKU will face Alabama-Birmingham on Tuesday in the quarterfinal at 11 a.m. to open the postseason. 

