WKU Softball (20-11), (3-5, C-USA) took down Tennessee Tech University (18-25) by a score of 11-3 in a non-conference home matchup on a rainy Wednesday evening.

This was the first time WKU had scored 10 or more runs since Feb. 21 when the Hilltoppers took down Indiana State 15-6 at the Chattanooga Challenge. It was also the second game in a row the Hilltoppers won in walk-off fashion after having beaten Charlotte 6-3 on April 25.

“I thought that we came out and swung at our pitch, I feel like hitting was throughout our entire lineup,” head coach Amy Tudor said. “There were some adjustments that each hitter had to make and I thought that they put their plan into action.”

Redshirt freshman Kennedy Sullivan started in the circle for the Hilltoppers. The two-way player came into the contest holding an impressive 2.46 ERA to go along with 33 strikeouts. Sullivan completed four innings, picking up three strikeouts and allowing three runs before being relieved in the top of the fifth inning.

Sullivan struck out a pair of Golden Eagles to begin the first inning and redshirt senior Paige Carter led off the bottom of the first with her 10th double of the year but was left on base.

WKU freshman Kennedy Foote reached first base on a walk in the bottom of the second inning and advanced all the way to third on a pair of wild pitches. Then WKU redshirt freshman Brylee Hage drove in Foote with a one-out single to give the Hilltoppers a 1-0 lead.

The Golden Eagles would get a runner on third base in the top of the third inning due to an error and a wild pitch, but a pop-up would leave the runner stranded.

In the bottom of the third inning redshirt junior Kendall Smith singled to center field to drive home redshirt sophomore Jordan Ridge and Brylee Hage singled to score Smith to extend WKU’s lead to 3-0.

Tennessee Tech evened the score 3-3 in the top of the fourth inning with a two-out three-run home run. Paige Carter hit her second double of the day in the bottom of the fourth inning and was brought home when Kennedy Sullivan hit a two-out, two-run home run to give WKU a 5-3 lead. It was her eighth home run of the season.

“I felt like I kind of gave up the momentum when I gave up the home run,” Sullivan said. “I just really wanted to get that momentum back on our side and pick my team up.”

Redshirt junior Shelby Nunn relieved Sullivan in the top of the fifth inning and struck out the side with 12 pitches.

Redshirt freshman TJ Webster hit the first triple of her collegiate career in the bottom of the fifth inning to drive in Brylee Hage and redshirt sophomore Taylor Davis. Paige Carter brought Webster home with an RBI single and the Hilltoppers left the fifth inning with an 8-3 lead.

“I think today really opened up the bats for the entire lineup, and this is what we’ve been capable of,” Carter said. “We’ve been struggling for a few weeks but I think today we really opened it up and it’ll carry into this weekend.”

Brylee Hage hit a two-RBI double, her fourth hit of the day, to drive in redshirt sophomore Princess Valencia and redshirt junior Maddie Bowlds and Paige Carter drew a bases-loaded walk to give WKU an 11-3 walk-off run-rule victory.

Brylee Hage collected four hits and stole a base, Paige Carter hit two doubles, Shelby Nunn retired all six batters she faced while striking out four of them, and WKU as a whole notched 17 hits. Taylor Davis, TJ Webster, Maddie Bowlds and Kendall Smith all had two hits apiece.

“I switched it up by trying to slap [hit],” Hage said when asked about her impressive performance. “I think that really helped me just go in there and keep it simple.”

The Hilltoppers will travel to Miami, Florida for a four-game weekend series against Conference USA rival FIU (12-21), (4-8, C-USA) on April 30 through May 2. It will be the second to last C-USA series the Hilltoppers will play before hosting the Conference USA Softball Championship on May 13-15.

“I think if you start looking ahead at anything, it’s not good any way you go if you’re ahead or you’re behind,” Tudor said when asked if the team feels any pressure going into the series with a 3-5 conference record. “I know putting up 17 hits should give confidence and build momentum going into this weekend.”

Softball beat reporter Jake Moore can be reached at charles.moore275@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @Charles_JMoore.