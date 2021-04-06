The Hilltopper football program has added freshman Kahlef Hailassie to the 2021 roster. As he transferred to WKU from the University of Oregon.
Kahlef, a former three star recruit from Cosumnes High School entered the transfer portal and was absent from the Ducks depth chart during their most recent spring practices.
Kahlef initially played safety for the Ducks until a barrage of injuries would affect his performance and would force the coaching staff to move him to the cornerback position.
The freshman out of Elk Grove, California recorded his first tackle of his college career against Bowling Green State University on Sept. 1, 2018
In 2019, Kahlef would be a true freshman after playing in 13 games, where he would record two sacks.
Kahlef has a total of three sacks in his career at the University of Oregon, making him a bright prospect for the Hilltoppers football program.
