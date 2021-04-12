WKU (16-16), (6-6, C-USA) claimed its first Conference USA series of the season against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-19), (0-12, C-USA) at Nick Denes Field April 9-11.

“The desire to win and to be successful transcends throughout the team,” head coach John Pawlowski said Sunday. “I felt like this weekend they all felt very good about where we were at what we were doing, and hitting is contagious.”

Pawlowski said regardless of who his team plays they have to establish the way they play. He added he liked how WKU played this weekend.

The Hilltoppers went 4-0 against the Thundering Herd and tied their season-high winning streak.

“It’s definitely a big confidence booster and a way to walk around with a little bit more pep in your step, but I think we got the guys set for every role and I think the guys will step up and execute the roles as best as they can,” freshman pitcher Luke Stofel said after his win on Sunday. Over the weekend series, the Hilltoppers used five pitchers in four games, while having three consecutive complete games for the first time since 2005.

On Friday, WKU had its first doubleheader where both starting pitchers pitched a complete game on the season. In 14 innings of play, both redshirt sophomore Jake Kates and junior Sean Bergeron allowed one run, while striking out 12 Marshall batters.

𝙵𝚘𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚏𝚒𝚛𝚜𝚝 𝚝𝚒𝚖𝚎 𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚎 *𝚊𝚝 𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚜𝚝* 𝟸𝟶𝟶𝟻...Hilltopper starting pitchers have thrown three straight complete games. 🔥🔥🔥#GoTops | #TopsOnTop pic.twitter.com/oeRytQlzMu — WKU Baseball (@WKUBaseball) April 11, 2021