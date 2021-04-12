WKU (16-16), (6-6, C-USA) claimed its first Conference USA series of the season against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-19), (0-12, C-USA) at Nick Denes Field April 9-11.
“The desire to win and to be successful transcends throughout the team,” head coach John Pawlowski said Sunday. “I felt like this weekend they all felt very good about where we were at what we were doing, and hitting is contagious.”
Pawlowski said regardless of who his team plays they have to establish the way they play. He added he liked how WKU played this weekend.
The Hilltoppers went 4-0 against the Thundering Herd and tied their season-high winning streak.
“It’s definitely a big confidence booster and a way to walk around with a little bit more pep in your step, but I think we got the guys set for every role and I think the guys will step up and execute the roles as best as they can,” freshman pitcher Luke Stofel said after his win on Sunday.
Over the weekend series, the Hilltoppers used five pitchers in four games, while having three consecutive complete games for the first time since 2005.
On Friday, WKU had its first doubleheader where both starting pitchers pitched a complete game on the season. In 14 innings of play, both redshirt sophomore Jake Kates and junior Sean Bergeron allowed one run, while striking out 12 Marshall batters.
𝙵𝚘𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚏𝚒𝚛𝚜𝚝 𝚝𝚒𝚖𝚎 𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚎 *𝚊𝚝 𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚜𝚝* 𝟸𝟶𝟶𝟻...Hilltopper starting pitchers have thrown three straight complete games. 🔥🔥🔥#GoTops | #TopsOnTop pic.twitter.com/oeRytQlzMu— WKU Baseball (@WKUBaseball) April 11, 2021
Kates tossed the first shutout of the season for WKU. He ranks second in C-USA with 63 strikeouts this season.
Stofel earned his first win as a Hilltopper Sunday in his 10th appearance this season. He pitched 14 innings total this spring, the most of any freshman pitcher on the team.
WKU had eight hits and slashed .190 in the first two games against Marshall at the plate. The Hilltoppers finished the last two games of the series batting .333. Overall the Hilltoppers had 23 hits over the weekend and outscored Marshall in the series 19-4.
Sophomore Jackson Gray slashed for .700 against the Thundering Herd, while compiling 5 RBIs with a walk-off homerun in game one of the series. Gray also leads the conference in batting average, slashing for .400
As a team, WKU bats .258, which is second best in C-USA, and lead the conference in doubles with 72.
“We feel great as a team at the plate,” Gray said. “There is no doubt this whole season this would eventually happen. I knew the potential of this offense, so I’m not surprised that we finally came around.”
Up next for the Hilltoppers is the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (16-14-1), (5-6-1, C-USA). The Blue Raiders are coming off a 3-1 series loss to Texas San Antonio by a combined score of 28-14.
The Blue Raiders rank fourth in C-USA in ERA with a 3.88, while also having the fourth most strike- outs in the conference with 272 on the season.
Middle Tennessee State’s junior Aaron Brown leads the conference with 68 strikeouts, while allowing opposing batters to bat .180 against him on the season.
