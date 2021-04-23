WKU (18-19), (8-9, C-USA) began their eight game road stretch in Hattiesburg, Mississippi against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (24-12), (11-5, C-USA) on Friday night. WKU lost the series opener 6-5 after scoring four runs in the top of the eighth inning.

In redshirt freshman Ty Crittenberger’s lone at bat he hit a three-run homerun in the top of the eighth inning to give the Hilltoppers a 5-4 lead before giving up two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Southern Miss freshman Reed Trimble went 2-for-5 tying the game with an RBI double and scoring the go ahead run in the bottom of the eighth frame.

Redshirt Sophomore Jake Kates got the nod in his ninth start for the Hilltopperson the season. He pitched for 5.2 innings allowing two runs with four strikeouts.

For the Golden Eagles, Hunter Stanley got his ninth start on the season. Stanley has allowed a .203 batting average against batters this season. He pitched for 7.2 innings against WKU allowing three runs while pitching seven strikeouts.

WKU went three up and three down to start the game in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the first, Southern Miss junior Gabe Montenegro and Trimble hit consecutive singles to lead-off the game. Both did not score after a double play and a Kates strikeout to end the first inning.

Senior Richard Constantine led-off the top of the second frame with a single. WKU batters did not advance him after three consecutive outs. In the bottom of the second, Southern Miss loaded the bases with no outs.

After a Kates strikeout, freshman Dustin Dickerson batted in the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly, but WKU got out of the second inning on the same play when senior Matt Phipps threw out sophomore WIll McGillis at second base.

WKU did not retaliate, going three up and three down in the top of the third frame. The Golden Eagles had nothing to show for in the bottom of the third inning.

Junior Justin Carlin reached first base on an error by Dickerson to start the top of the fourth frame. Carlin then stole second base and advanced to third base after a ground out. Carlin did not score after sophomore Matthew Meyer struck out. Southern Miss went three up and three down to end the fourth inning of play.

After WKU went three up and three down, Dickerson led-off the bottom of the fifth frame with a single. Southern Miss then loaded the bases with two outs before sophomore Reece Ewing grounded out to leave the bases loaded for the Golden Eagles.

Senior Ray Zuberer III led-off the top of the sixth frame, hit his fourth homerun on the season with a solo shot to tie the game at one apiece. In the bottom of the sixth frame, Southern Miss retook the lead with an RBI double from sophomore Blake Johnson to make the score 2-1.

Junior Dalton Shoemake then relieved Kates. Johnson scored on an RBI single by Montenegro to extend the Golden Eagles lead to 3-1. Shoemake got out of the sixth inning with a ground out.

In the bottom of seventh frame, WKU made another pitching change after a hit by pitch going to redshirt junior Collin Lollar in relief of Shoemake. The bases then loaded for Southern Miss after a single and a walk before Lollar hit a Golden Eagle batter with a pitch to extend their lead 4-1.

Sophomore Hunter Crosby then relieved Lollar with two outs and the bases loaded. Crosby forced Dickerson to ground out to end the seventh inning.

In the top of the eighth frame, Zuberer singled with one out. After Zuberer stole second base, Sophomore Jackson Gray batted him in on an RBI double to cut WKU’s deficit to 4-2. Sophomore Ryan Och then relieved Stanley on the Southern Miss mound.

After a walk, Crittenberger gave WKU a 5-4 lead with a three-run homerun on a full count with two outs. In the bottom of the eighth frame, WKU made two pitching changes, landing on redshirt junior Bailey Sutton with a Golden Eagles runner on second base.

Trimble then tied the game on an RBI triple. Trimble then scored on an error by Crittenberger to give Southern Miss a 6-5 lead.

In the top of the ninth frame, Lambert got on base on a hit by pitch. Lambert then advanced to third base on a failed pickoff attempt from Och. Sophomore Garrett Ramsey then relieved Och with one out.

After walking his first batter, Ramsey closed out the game with a strikeout and a fly-ball to leave WKU’s tying run stranded on third base. Ramsey picked up his ninth save on the season and Sutton got his first loss of the spring.

Up next Southern Miss will host WKU for a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park beginning at 2 p.m.

