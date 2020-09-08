Four days prior to the season opener at the University of Louisville senior wide receiver Jacquez Sloan has entered the transfer portal. This has been confirmed by WKU football spokesman Bryan Fyalkowski.
The wideout compiled five touchdowns and 974 all purpose yards during his time on the Hill.
Sloan played in a career high 13 games last season, dressing out in nine during his first two campaigns. The Atlanta, Ga native also played in the backfield getting 84 yards on 10 attempts.
"After talking with my family I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue to my academics and football career. My recruitment is now 100% open," Sloan tweeted following the announcement.
Catch the Hilltoppers battle the Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. central time. The game will be broadcast locally on SAM 100.7 FM and televised nationally on ACC Network.