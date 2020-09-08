WKUvsUCA_FAlotaibi_00947.JPG

WKU Hilltoppers redshirt junior defensive back Jacquez Sloan attempts to pass with the ball before getting tackled by Central Arkansas defensive back Steven Mackey Jr (34) and Central Arkansas defensive back Isaiah Macklin (12) during WKU’s 35-28 loss against Central Arkansas Bears in Houchens Smith Stadium on August 29, 2019.

 Fahad Alotaibi/HERALD

Four days prior to the season opener at the University of Louisville senior wide receiver Jacquez Sloan has entered the transfer portal. This has been confirmed by WKU football spokesman Bryan Fyalkowski. 

The wideout compiled five touchdowns and 974 all purpose yards during his time on the Hill. 

Sloan played in a career high 13 games last season, dressing out in nine during his first two campaigns. The Atlanta, Ga native also played in the backfield getting 84 yards on 10 attempts. 

"After talking with my family I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue to my academics and football career. My recruitment is now 100% open," Sloan tweeted following the announcement.  

Catch the Hilltoppers battle the Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. central time. The game will be broadcast locally on SAM 100.7 FM and televised nationally on ACC Network.

