Redshirt senior wing Jared Savage was named Conference USA Player of the Week for the first time in his career after achieving a double-double average for the WKU men’s basketball team in the Lone Star State over the weekend, the league office announced Monday.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 205-pounder was a dominant presence in WKU’s road sweep at Texas-El Paso (13-14, 4-10 C-USA) and Texas-San Antonio (12-15, 6-8 C-USA) over the weekend, averaging 19 points, 12.5 rebounds, two steals and 1.5 assists in 41.5 minutes per game for the Hilltoppers.

Savage shot 50% from the field, made 8-of-15 3-pointers (53.3%) and 8-of-9 free throws for the week, all of which came while battling players bigger than him as an undersized 4-spot player.

Savage was just a rebound shy of a double-double in 38 minutes of action against the Miners, as the Bowling Green native tallied 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Savage also made four 3-pointers in that game on nine attempts, helping the Hilltoppers defeat UTEP 67-62

The senior had a season-high 24 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in a full 45 minutes in WKU’s 77-73 overtime victory at UTSA on Saturday, knocking down 4-of-6 3-pointers and 8-of-9 free throws.

Savage's award marks the fourth different Hilltopper to be named C-USA Player of the Week on the year, tying Alabama-Birmingham's 2010-11 squad for the most in C-USA history.

Savage followed in the footsteps of Dec. 2 C-USA Player of the Week Charles Bassey, Jan. 6 C-USA Co-Player of the Week Carson Williams and Jan. 20 C-USA Co-Player of the Week Taveion Hollingsworth.

Jordan Rawls was also named the Nov. 25 C-USA Freshman of the Week, meaning five total Hilltoppers have been honored with a C-USA weekly award throughout this season.

