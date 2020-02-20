WKU baseball head coach John Pawlowski will be inducted into the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame, the selection committee announced on Thursday afternoon.

Pawlowski, a 1982 graduate of Seton Catholic Central High School in Binghamton, New York, will be honored along with 12 other inductees on Monday, April 27.

“I am honored and humbled to be part of the 2020 Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame class,” Pawlowski said in a release. “Tony Quagliata, the President of AJQ Sports, and his staff have done an outstanding job of honoring and remembering community legends of the past.

The 6th Annual Greater Binghamton Sport Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Binghamton, with festivities beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Since graduating from Seton Catholic Central, Pawlowski has gone on to play baseball at the collegiate and professional level, while also making coaching stops at multiple Division I programs.

Pawlowski played at Clemson from 1983-85 before being selected by the Chicago White Sox in the sixth round of the 1985 MLB Draft. He would go on to play for the White Sox (1986-91), California Angels (1991-92) and Baltimore Orioles (1982) organizations, earning two stints at the major league level in 1987 and 1988 with the White Sox.

Following his playing days, Pawlowski made coaching stops at Clemson (1994-98), Arizona State (1999), College of Charleston (2000-08), Auburn (2009-13) and San Diego State (2014-15) before coming to WKU in the summer of 2015.

Pawlowski has mentored 84 MLB draftees and made four NCAA Tournament appearances over his head coaching career. He currently owns a 595-448-2 (.570) all-time record and is in his 19th season as a head coach.

This will be the fourth Hall of Fame that Pawlowski has been inducted into. He has also been honored by the Section IV NY State Hall of Fame (2000), Seton Catholic Central High School Hall of Fame (2005) and College of Charleston Hall of Fame (2016).

“I am thankful for all the opportunities that I was provided growing up in Binghamton, N.Y., and the impact it has made on my journey," Pawlowski said in a release. "It is a special day for sure, to be joining this exclusive group representing the Greater Binghamton Area.”

