Lady Topper Golf seniors Mary Joiner and Megan Clarke were added to the C-USA All-Conference Teams, the league announced on Wednesday.

Joiner was added to the First Team for the second time in her collegiate career while Clarke was picked up by the Second Team as a first-time All-Conference honoree.

“Being all conference is an exclamation point on a great year,” head coach Adam Gary said in a release. “The goal in life is to leave a place better than you found it and both Mary and Megan are leaving WKU in a better place.”

Between the pair, there have been four Lady Toppers in the golf program named to All-Conference teams at least once since WKU joined Conference USA in 2014-15.

The duo of Joiner and Clarke is joined by Ellinor Haag who is a two time honoree and Georgina Blackman who was awarded accolades in every year of her career.

Joiner, who is a native of Franklin, KY will be claiming her third award of her college career as she would claim a First Team award in 2018, a third team mention in 2019.

Joiner led the team in stroke averages at 73.5, finishing off her five year career as a Lady Topper with the best career stroke average in program history at 73.92.

Clarke winning second-team All-Conference honors is the first of her career. The Heckmondwike, England native was recently added to the All-Tournament team after a t-4th finish at the C-USA Championships where WKU would tie for second place.

Clarke is currently the fourth best in career stroke average in program history with a 75.23 stroke average, trailing Joiner’s stroke average this season at 73.7.

The Lady Toppers were one of four teams in C-USA with several All-Conference awards. As a team, WKU had the best stroke average in program history at 295.27 shots and has improved every year that Joiner and Clarke have been a part of the team. In the 2020-21 season, eight out of the 10 54-hole scores made the program’s top-25 scores list.

