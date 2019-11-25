Freshman guard Jordan Rawls was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week after a week of lights-out shooting for the WKU men's basketball team, the league office announced Monday.

The C-USA weekly honor is the first of the season for the 6-foot-1-inch, 165-pounder from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charlotte guard Jahmir Young collected the first two C-USA Freshman of the Week awards, winning the honor on Nov. 11 and Nov. 18.

Rawls averaged 8.7 points, 1.7 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across three games and two wins for the Hilltoppers.

He shot 58.8% from the field for the week, while also netting 6-of-9 3-pointers for a 66.7% clip.

In WKU’s second game of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam against Illinois State on Saturday, Rawls stepped up with a career-high 14 points, three steals and two assists while knocking down 4-of-6 shots from long range.

Rawls had a quiet evening against Bowling Green on Friday, but he also reached double digits against Campbellsville on Nov. 18 with 10 points and three assists, sinking 2-of-3 long-range shots.

Rawls had just two turnovers in 57 total minutes across three games. After missing his first two college 3-pointers, he’s made 10-of-14 shots (71.4%) from deep in the last five games.

