Redshirt sophomore defensive end Juwuan Jones has earned 2019 Academic All-District II Team honors for his success both on and off the football field, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced Friday afternoon.

Jones is the first WKU football player to be recognized since tight end Jack Doyle and defensive back Arius Wright in 2011.

The Sugar Hill, Georgia, native is one of six student-athletes from Conference USA to earn Academic All-District honors.

CoSIDA's District II region consists of all Division I Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision programs in Kentucky, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

The CoSIDA Academic nominees must be a starter or significant contributor to the team while carrying at least a 3.3 grade point average, and Jones fit the criteria.

Between the lines, Jones has followed his 2018 FWAA Freshman All-American campaign with another productive season. Through 10 games in 2019, Jones ranks second on the Hilltoppers with four and a half sacks, nine tackles for loss and eight quarterback hurries.

Meanwhile, his 45 total tackles rank fifth on the team. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones is fifth among C-USA defensive ends with 547 total snaps played and seventh with 18 quarterback hurries.

After redshirting the 2017 campaign to make the switch from high school linebacker to collegiate defensive end, Jones' five sacks in 2018 were the most by a freshman dating back to 2009.

Jones earned a spot on the C-USA All-Freshman Team last season, and he was also the lone freshman defender to be voted All-CUSA Honorable mention. His five sacks and 546 total snaps last season led all C-USA freshman defenders.

Having played 22 games as a Hilltopper, Jones already has 87 total tackles – including 15 for loss – and nine and a half sacks.

In the classroom, Jones boasts a 3.69 GPA while pursuing a degree in sport management.

He has earned WKU Dean's List honors twice, President's List once and is also a two-time C-USA Commissioner's Honor Roll recipient.

With All-District honors, Jones is eligible for the All-America ballot, which will be announced in mid-December.

WKU has not had a football student-athlete named an Academic All-American since defensive back Brian Lowder in 2002.

Reporter Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.