Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish sophomore Kendall Abdur-Rahman announced his commitment to WKU on Tuesday afternoon. The former Irish running back made his announcement on Twitter.
“Extremely blessed and excited to announce that I’ve committed to Western Kentucky University to continue my academic and athletic career,” Abdur-Rahman said in his tweet. “I want to give a huge thanks to the @WKUFootball program for believing in me. Can’t wait to get started!”
Rahman is among nine other Fighting Irish players who have entered the transfer portal since the end of last season where Notre Dame was ranked fifth overall in the AP Top 25 poll with a 10-2 record.
After two full seasons of football and three spring practices, the three star prospect from Edwardsville, Illinois entered the transfer portal on April 2.
Abdur, who originally played as a wide receiver, moved to the position of running back during fall camp.
The sophomore had no playing time his freshman campaign, but would get in formation for the first time this last season on Sept. 9 in a blowout victory of South Florida where the Fighting Irish won 52-0.
Now Abdur-Rahman will further his collegiate days on the Hill in a Hilltopper uniform beginning this fall.
