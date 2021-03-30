WKU's redshirt senior guard Kenny Cooper has entered into the transfer portal on Tuesday. 

Associate Athletic Director Zach Greenwell has confirmed Cooper's move to the portal as a graduate transfer.

The Nashville, Tennessee native played one year on the Hill after transferring from Lipscomb. 

Cooper averaged 2.6 points per game and played 367 minutes in a Hilltopper uniform during the 2020-21 season. 

Coopers highest point total was nine against Houston back on Feb. 25 this season as the Hilltoppers lost 81-57. 

Now Cooper will look elsewhere to further his collegiate career as a graduate student. 

