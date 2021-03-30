WKU's redshirt senior guard Kenny Cooper has entered into the transfer portal on Tuesday.
Associate Athletic Director Zach Greenwell has confirmed Cooper's move to the portal as a graduate transfer.
PORTAL: Western Kentucky G Kenny Cooper (RS SR) has entered. Grad transfer. https://t.co/zX95isYC3g— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 30, 2021
The Nashville, Tennessee native played one year on the Hill after transferring from Lipscomb.
Cooper averaged 2.6 points per game and played 367 minutes in a Hilltopper uniform during the 2020-21 season.
Coopers highest point total was nine against Houston back on Feb. 25 this season as the Hilltoppers lost 81-57.
Now Cooper will look elsewhere to further his collegiate career as a graduate student.
