Junior safety Antwon Kincade and junior offensive lineman Jordan Meredith have each earned Pro Football Focus Honorable Mention All-American recognition, PFF announced Monday.

Kincade and Meredith are the first members of the WKU football team to earn PFF All-American honors since 2016, when Branden Leston was named to the First Team and Keith Brown, Forrest Lamp and Nicholas Norris each received Second Team recognition.

The duo makes up two of the seven Conference USA players selected to the PFF All-American Team, with WKU being the only C-USA school to have multiple players receive the honor.

Kincade is tied for first on the team with two interceptions, tied for third with five pass breakups and ranks fourth in total tackles with 78, solo tackles with 41 and assisted tackles with 37 while adding three tackles for loss on the season.

The Valdosta, Georgia, native also owns the seventh-best PFF overall rating in the nation among safeties at 89.1, while his 91.1 run defense rating is tied for first among Football Bowl Subdivision safeties.

Meredith also rates out near the top of his position via PFF. He ranks fifth among FBS guards with a 79.3 overall rating, while ranking second with an 89.3 pass block rating and tying for seventh with a 79.2 run block rating.

The Bowling Green native is also part of a WKU offensive line that owns the top pass block rating in the nation with a PFF grade of 89.8.

