After the WKU football team secured its second conference victory over defending Conference USA champion Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday, two Hilltoppers were recognized for their performances.

Junior linebacker Kyle Bailey was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week and freshman kicker Cory Munson brought home his second C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week of the 2019 season, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Bailey intercepted UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III twice in the Hilltoppers' 20-13 victory. The Carrollton, Georgia, native also made seven tackles and a career-high 1.5 tackles for loss.

Bailey is the first Hilltopper to pick off two passes in a game since former WKU linebacker Nick Holt did it in a 49-28 victory over Marshall on Nov. 27, 2015.

Munson went 2 for 2 on field goals against the Blazers, connecting on attempts of 28 and 35 yards. The freshman kicker was also perfect on extra point attempts, collecting eight total points scored.

Munson is now 4 for 4 on field goal attempts through two conference contests, a perfect 11 for 11 on extra point tries and he hasn't missed a field goal since the season opener against Central Arkansas.

The Hilltoppers will look to keep rolling in C-USA play on the road against Old Dominion (1-3) this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

