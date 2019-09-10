Redshirt junior tight end Kyle Fourtenbary was named honorable mention John Mackey Tight End of the Week, the WKU football team announced on Tuesday morning.

Fourtenbary caught five passes for a career-high 74 yards in a 20-14 victory at FIU, which helped WKU begin Conference USA play 1-0.

Fourtenbary — who was listed as one of 60 Football Bowl Subdivision players on the 2019 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List prior to the season — had receptions of 22, four, 10, 10 and 28 yards from redshirt junior quarterback Steven Duncan, all five of which went for first downs.

The Opelika, Alabama, native caught five or more passes in a game for the fourth time in his WKU career, and his 28-yard reception tied for the second-longest during his times on the Hill. Fourtenbary now has 50 receptions for 476 yards and two touchdowns since his collegiate debut in 2017.

Fourtenbary is the latest in a long line of WKU tight ends to be honored by the John Mackey Award in some manner during their career, including former Hilltoppers Mik'Quan Deane, Deon Yelder, Tyler Higbee, Mitchell Henry and Jack Doyle.

The John Mackey Tight End of the Week award is a distinct honor that's separate from the annual John Mackey Award.

The weekly honor was started in 2004 to draw attention to individual play by tight ends during the active season, while the John Mackey Award has been awarded to college football's most outstanding tight end at the end of each season since 2000.

Sports Editor Drake Kizer can be reached at 270-745-2653 and clinton.kizer287@topper.wku.edu. Follow Drake on Twitter at @drakekizer_.