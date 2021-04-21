WKU freshman Jenna Kallenberg is transferring to Tusculum University to further her collegiate career, the freshman announced on Wednesday via Twitter.
According to Kallenberg’s Tweet, the freshman has been giving her decision a lot of thought and has decided it was the best decision for her to transfer back home to Tennessee to play basketball.
"I have been blessed to be surrounded by some great people this year and to have experienced things I would never have imagined If I would not have spent my freshman year at Western Kentucky," Kallenberg's tweet read. "I want to thank my teammates for everything they've done for me in this past year. I have created relationships that will truly last a lifetime. However, after many, many prayers and much deep thought, I have decided to finish the rest of my collegiate career elsewhere."
Kallenberg has been removed from the official Lady Toppers roster and is set to be added to the roster of the Tusculum Lady Pioneers.
The Maryville, Tennessee native will be joining her former high school teammate Sophie Henry this upcoming season at Tusculum University.
Kallenberg netted 19 points on the Hill and logged 134 minutes on the court as a Lady Topper. The 5-foot-10 guard had her best scoring performance against Bellarmine dropping six points.
