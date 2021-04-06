The WKU Women’s Golf team secured the program’s first annual Indian Hills Classic trophy with a victory over Austin Peay on Monday, beating the Governors in nine out of the 10 matches.

“I’m super proud of how the team performed today,” head coach Adam Gary said in a press release. “It’s tough to protect your home turf sometimes so to win nine out of the 10 matches is quite the accomplishment.”

In the first few rounds, the Lady Toppers had a perfect score of five-for-five, propelling themselves over the Governors in multiple matches by more than a few holes.

WKU sophomore Sarah Arnold was the first Lady Toppers to declare victory, winning 5 & 4, followed by redshirt senior Teri Doss who won behind Arnold with a 4 & 3.

Freshman Rachel Rich and senior Megan Clarke ended their first matches to No. 18 as Rich won 1 up and Clarke was 2 up. Graduate senior Mary Joiner closed her first round by winning 3 & 1.

However, the second go-around was much tougher as Austin Peay improved and was looking to turn the game around at Indian Hills Country Club. The Lady Toppers would remain victorious as Arnold won her match on No. 18 whereas Doss won 2 & 1.

Clarke would have the largest margin of victory in the competition, beating her opponent 4 & 3. Rich logged WKU’s only loss of the day, falling to the Governors 2 & 1.

Joiner would make a late comeback on the final holes of her second match. Her opponent would force the match all-square on No. 15. Joiner would make a birdie the next hole to keep it all-square and would only continue to keep the birdie train going as she would win the match with birdies over the next two holes.

This was the final regular season event on the Lady Topper’s season and they will reconvene on April 19-21 to compete in the Conference USA Championships at Lake Jovita Country Club.

