WKU (4-1) finished out its slate of games at the Chattanooga Challenge by picking up a second win against Indiana State (1-4) by a score of 15-6 to complete the weekend sweep of the Sycamores.

The Hilltoppers finished the weekend with a record of 4-1 and showed plenty of offensive might while showcasing some impressive pitching performances as well.

Redshirt sophomore Kennedy Sullivan had a four-hit game including a grand slam in the first inning and racked up five RBIs. Redshirt junior Kendall Smith and redshirt senior Paige Carter both had three-hit games.

The Hilltoppers hit four home runs over the course of the game, one apiece from Sullivan, Smith and Carter and a fourth from redshirt junior Jordan Thomas.

WKU got off to an explosive start in the top of the first and rattled off seven runs, four of them coming from Sullivan’s grand slam.

Indiana State wouldn’t stay silent, however, and quickly put up three runs of their own once it was the Sycamores’ turn to bat. Starter redshirt junior Shelby Nunn was relieved by redshirt freshman Katie Gardner after just two-thirds of an inning after surrendering three runs.

Gardner would pitch three innings before the talented freshman exited with a line of five hits, four strikeouts, one run and two walks.

Indiana State would score a couple more runs in the fifth inning on a handful of singles to make the score 10-6 and cut the Hilltopper lead to four, but WKU would pile on five more runs over the sixth and seventh innings to put the game away.

WKU will return to Bowling Green for a four-game home stint Feb. 27-28 that will feature two more games against Indiana State and two against Bowling Green State (Ohio), the Hilltoppers’ first home games of the season.

