WKU hit the link this morning for one of their more important tournaments of the season in the Battle of the Bluegrass against the University of Louisville. Both programs began the one day event this morning at 8:30 a.m., at The Club at Olde Stone.

“I don’t know that there’s any one thing particularly,” head coach Adam Gary said on what to focus on in a rivalry matchup.

“Golf is kind of more of an individual sport,” Gary said. “I think it’s more of just taking care of what you need to, everyone’s a little bit different in what they need to work on and how they prepare.”

The Hilltoppers come into their matchup against the Cardinals, feeling a little bit more comfortable after completing their first tournament of the spring season last week at the University of North Florida.

Like WKU, Louisville woke up Saturday morning hoping that all the bad kinks came out of their system two weeks ago, when they placed at No. 8 out of 17 teams in the Moon Invitational at Melbourne, Florida.

The Cardinals were led by graduate Lauren Hartlage and Hana Ryskova, who both fired an impressive 1-under 215 for the tournament.

For WKU to beat the likes of Hartlage and Ryskova, the Hilltoppers will have to see more of what their veterans accomplished in their last tournament in graduate Mary Joiner and senior Meagan Clarke. Joiner led WKU with a 4-over 219, while Clark finished with one stroke more at 5-over 220.

And speaking of Joiner, not only is this rivalry special because of the in state competition, but Joiner enjoys it a little bit more with the friendly play involved.

“It’s obviously a school rivalry, and then I’m friends with a couple of girls on the team, so it’s like we’re competitive and we want to beat each other, but at the same time it’s cool to just see them and play with them,” Joiner said.

Sports reporter Matthew Hargrove can be reached at matthew.hargrove426@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewHargrov1