WKU Softball’s Friday night home matchup against Valparaiso has been canceled due to travel delays brought on by COVID-19 testing and follow-up protocols.
The game will not be made up later in the year but the two teams are still set to face each other in the Louisville Tournament on March 13.
The four games that make up the Hilltopper Classic have not been affected and will still go on as planned. WKU will play its first home game of the season against Indiana State on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. at the WKU softball complex.
Softball beat reporter Jake Moore can be reached at charles.moore275@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @Charles_JMoore.