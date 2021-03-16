WKU has postponed its match against the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats by a week to Wednesday, March 24 due to expected inclement weather on game night.
The two squads were on track to play at 6 p.m. on Wednesday but agreed to move the game back due to a forecast full of rain. This is the seventh game on the Hilltoppers’ schedule this season that has been affected by weather.
WKU will instead return the dirt on Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m. CT to kick off a three-game home series against UAB.
