The WKU volleyball program (14-0), (8-0, C-USA) played its final home game of the season last Friday against West Virginia (8-9). WKU took the match 3-1 after the Mountaineers claimed the first set.

The win over West Virginia let WKU see its first-ever win against a team who hails from the Big 12 conference.

“This match will benefit us so greatly come conference tournament time,” head coach Travis Hudson said Friday in a post-game Zoom conference. “Because we were in a high-intensity, high-level match.”

No. 21 ranked WKU is seeing a record season that the program has never seen before.

On Friday, senior setter Nadia Dieudonne finished the match with a team-high 49 assists while picking up two kills. Junior middle hitter Lauren Matthews led the Lady Toppers with 18 kills.

Now the Lady Toppers have four more Conference USA matches remaining this spring, all of which are road games before the C-USA Volleyball Championship.

Saturday and Sunday Middle Tennessee will host the Lady Toppers, and both matches are slated for 1 p.m. WKU currently has a 15-game winning streak over the Blue Raiders coming into the weekend.