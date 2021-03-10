2021_03_08 WKU vs FIU Vball 0185.JPG

WKU Junior Lauren Matthews (5), WKU Junior Katie Isenbarger (20) WKU Senior Kayland Jackson (15) celebrate during the game against FIU on Monday, March 8, 2021 in Diddle Arena. 

 Wyatt Richardson | HERALD

WKU Volleyball announced Wednesday afternoon that its series against Old Dominion has been rescheduled to March 26-27. 

The March 26th match is set for 6 p.m. and the March 27 match is slated for 11:30 a.m. All times are central standard. 

The Hilltoppers were originally scheduled to visit the ODU Volleyball Center on Feb. 14 and 15, but the series was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within WKU’s Tier 1 testing group.

Now, the Tops will close the regular season with back-to-back Conference USA series on the road. Visiting Middle Tennessee March 20-21 and ODU March 26-27 before heading to the C-USA Tournament scheduled for April 1-3 in Hattiesburg, Miss.

This will be WKU's first-ever matches against the Monarchs. 

WKU is set to play against West Virginia on Friday at 5 p.m. prior to the final four matches of the regular season. 

