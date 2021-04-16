WKU Women’s Basketball has signed Alexis Mead, a point guard from Moreno Valley, California, head coach Greg Collins announced Wednesday.

“I am very excited to add Alexis to our 2021 class,” Collins said in a press release. “Alexis is a dynamic guard who is very skilled and competitive. She is hard to guard, because she can handle the ball, see the floor, deliver the pass and can score.”

The 5-foot-5 incoming freshman played for Martin Luthor King High School and Cal Storm Team Taurasi in the AAU.

“She might be small in stature, but do not underestimate this young lady’s heart or drive to win,” Collins said. “She’s proven her ability to play with high level players in the largest division in Los Angeles and Southern California.”

During Mead’s high school career, she was a second team All-League selection in her freshman season, and a three-time first team All-League selection in her next few seasons.

Mead was a member of the All-State first team during her senior season and a two-time first team all CIF selection. Mead broke her high school’s assist record during her freshman season.

Mead’s AAU club won the National Championship in Las Vegas in back-to-back seasons and she was named MVP in both championship victories. Her high school team made the CIF championship game in the top division of California.

Mead has also made the honor roll every year of school since elementary school.

“Alexis has a relentless work ethic and already studies the game. She’ll be a terrific teammate,” Collins said. “Lady Topper fans are going to have fun watching Lexi.”

Mead will be one of the five freshmen on the roster for the 2021-2022 season, joining Mace Blevins, Jaylin Foster, Mya Meredith, and Jenna Walker.

The incoming freshman will be joining the returning players from this past 2020-2021 season, including All-C-USA First Teamer Raneem Elgedawy, C-USA Co-Freshman of the Year Hope Sivori, All-Defensive Team member Meral Abdelgawad, and rising sophomores, Ally Collett, Selma Kulo, Tori Hunter, and Jordan Smith.

Women’s basketball beat reporter Drew Toennies can be reached at drew.toennies900@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @drew_toennies.