The Lady Toppers (7-13), (6-8, C-USA) will be on the road to play the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-10), (5-9, C-USA) for their final conference series of the season.
The two teams were initially scheduled to face off Jan. 29-30, but the series was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Monarchs’ program.
The Lady Toppers finished their series against the FIU Panthers, taking game one 66-56 but losing game two 82-79.
The Monarchs split their series against the MTSU Blue Raiders, crushing MTSU 74-57 in game one but falling short 74-70 in game two.
ODU senior Victoria Morris is the 11th best scorer in the conference and the Monarchs’ best offensive player as she averages 15.9 points per game and has scored as many as 255 points this season. Morris’ best performance this season was against VCU, where she dropped 31 points.
Monarch junior Amari Young is the 15th best scorer in the conference and another offensive player on the Monarchs’ roster. Young averages 14.4 points per game and has dropped 202 points this season. Young’s season high was against Charlotte where she dropped 24 points.
One of the Lady Toppers best offensive players is senior Raneem Elgedawy who averages 21.8 points per game and has scored as many as 262 points this season. Elgedawy tied her career-high 29 points this season in a series against the Rice Owls.
WKU junior Meral Abdelgawad is coming off a career-high performance against FIU where she scored 29 points, beating her previous career high of 26 points. Abdelgawad regularly averages 10.4 points per game and has scored 207 points this season.
WKU freshman Hope Sivori is another player the Monarchs will need to keep in check. Sivori averages 10.0 points per game and has scored 200 points in her first season as a Lady Topper. Sivori’s best performance was against the LA Tech Lady Techsters where she dropped 23 points.
The Lady Toppers will be heading to Norfolk, Virginia, to take
on the Monarchs this weekend to conclude their regular season. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m.
