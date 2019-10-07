Lauren Matthews has once again been named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

For Matthews, the honor is her second overall recognition as C-USA Offensive Player of the Week, as the middle hitter also received the C-USA Co-Offensive Player of the Week award on Sept. 16.

Over the WKU volleyball team’s two matches against C-USA opponents Middle Tennessee State and Marshall last week, Matthews had 38 kills with a .621 hitting percentage, helping the Lady Toppers (17-1) move to 3-0 in conference play and extend their winning streak to 13 games.

Matthews registered 21 kills on 30 swings for a .633 hitting clip to go along with seven block assists against MTSU. She followed that performance up with a 17-kill performance on 28 errorless swings for a .607 hitting percentage in a 3-0 sweep of Marshall on Sunday.

Matthews leads the conference in hitting percentage at .462 and is fifth in the conference in kills with 247, as of Sunday. She also is third in the conference in blocks, totaling 75 and 1.21 per set played.

With back-to-back .600-plus hitting percentage outings over the weekend, Matthews now owns six .600-plus showings during 2019.

Through six weeks of weekly awards, WKU Volleyball has collected nine accolades with four different players earning C-USA recognition.

Following a pair of home wins, WKU will hit the road for the first time in seven matches and also the Lady Toppers’ first multi-game road trip since the Fleur De Lis Tournament on Sept. 6 and 7.

The Lady Toppers will travel down to Florida to face both of the C-USA schools located in the Sunshine State — Florida Atlantic (8-6, 2-1 C-USA) and Florida International (8-6, 1-2 C-USA).

The match between the Lady Toppers and Owls is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, while WKU and FIU will get started at noon on Sunday.

Reporter Kaden Gaylord can be reached at 270-745-6291 and kaden.gaylord559@topper.wku.edu. Follow Kaden on Twitter at @_KLG3.