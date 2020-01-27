Across his 18-year head coaching career, Rick Stansbury has developed a reputation for fielding teams that shoot the ball well from the free-throw line, and that tendency has proved to be critical to the success of the WKU men’s basketball team (14-6, 7-1 C-USA) this season.

Coming into the year, Stansbury said the 2019-20 roster would comprise his “deepest and most experienced team” at WKU, with four returning starters and three upperclassmen transfers.

Stansbury said in October he had “about eight guys” he felt comfortable inserting into the starting lineup on any given night, but the same can’t be said for WKU in late January.

The Hilltoppers’ roster was thinned considerably after sophomore center Charles Bassey suffered a season-ending injury against Arkansas on Dec. 7 and senior guard Kenny Cooper had his request for immediate eligibility denied on Dec. 10.

Availability has continued to be an issue, as graduate guard Camron Justice has been limited since injuring his back lifting weights prior to a Jan. 9 game against Alabama-Birmingham.

Just months after thinking he wouldn’t have to “play guys out of necessity” this season, Stansbury has roughly nine players he feels comfortable giving minutes to, and that number essentially dwindles to include only his top six players in tight, late-game situations.