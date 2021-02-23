WKU Volleyball announced Tuesday that senior Nadia Dieudonne and junior Lauren Matthews earned Conference USA weekly honors after sweeping Charlotte over the weekend.

This has been the program’s best start going 9-0 overall and 4-0 in C-USA play to open the 2021 regular season.

Matthews earned the C-USA Offensive Player of the Week honors after a career day Monday against Charlotte. She posted 14 kills on Sunday to open the series against the 49ers along with four blocks and a .400 hitting percentage.

Then on Monday Matthews connected on 23-of-24 kills that went deep into the third set. She was on track to break the NCAA single-match record of posting a .950 hitting percentage on more than 20 or more kill attempts.

Matthews finished Monday’s match with a new career-high in kills with 25 and that’s the highest total in the nation across a three-set match in 2021.

Then Dieudonne was named the C-USA Setter of the Week accolade which is the seventh time she’s been awarded the honor.

Dieudonne posted a season-best .438 hitting percentage on Monday against Charlotte. In six sets played against the 49ers, Dieudonne totaled 73 assists with her average coming in at 12.17 helpers per set played.

On Monday 55.7% of Dieudonne’s sets were going down as kills by her teammates who hit the ball down. A total of 51% of Dieudonne’s sets found the floors over the course of the series against Charlotte.

