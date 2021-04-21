Three student athletes from the WKU volleyball team have earned AVCA All-American honors, following a historic playoff performance from the Hilltoppers to make it to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history.

WKU posted a 23-1 record this season, being handed their first loss of the season by Kentucky. The Hilltoppers boasted a program best .958 winning percentage this season.

This was thanks to the efforts of junior Lauren Matthews, sophomore Paige Briggs, and senior Nadia Dieudonne.

These three student-athletes also managed to grab AVCA All-Region, C-USA First Team All-Conference and C-USA All-Tournament team accolades.

The AVCA All-American Second Team honor was awarded to WKU junior Lauren Matthews who has consistently been a prime factor in the Hilltoppers success over this last season.

Matthews will join Alyssa Cavanaugh as the only players in WKU volleyball history to be recognized as one of the AVCA’s three All-American lists.

In the 2019-20 season, Matthews was awarded with an AVCA All-American honorable mention award.

Matthews averaged 4.76 points per set and scored 371.5 points this season along with 309 kills. The Indianapolis, Indiana native had a season high 25 kills this season in a conference matchup against Charlotte.

WKU sophomore Paige Briggs and WKU senior Nadia Dieudonne were named honorable mentions, following notable performances from both student-athletes over the course of this season.

Briggs has been a powerhouse over this season, averaging 4.25 points per set, scoring 331.5 points and managed to rack up 287 kills. The outside hitter from Ortonville, Michigan had her best conference match against Marshall garnering 21 points.

Dieudonne was also tabbed an honorable mention as she scored 65.5 points with 0.84 points per serve and 35 kills this season. The setter from Louisville, Kentucky had her best match against UTEP, where she had four kills, 7.5 points, and two aces.

The AVCA All-American accolades are Briggs and Dieudonne’s first of their careers at WKU.

The 2020-21 season accolades mark the second time the Hilltopper program has had a trio of student-athletes earn All-American status and join the 2017 campaign. Back in 2017, Cavanaugh earned third team honors while Jessica Lucas and Rachel Anderson were both tabbed as honorable mentions.

The accolades for the former Xavier athlete didn't stop there.

Dieudonne was also named to Senior CLASS Award First Team All-American on Wednesday. She's the second player aside from Lucas who has earned the award.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Dieudonne holds a 3.38 GPA entering the final semester pursuing her business finance degree at WKU.

She's also spent time constructing houses Habitat for Humanity and tutoring children through the Boys and Girls Club.

Dieudonne joins Rachel Anderson (2018), Lucas (2017), Alyssa Cavanaugh (2017) and Ashley Potts (2013) as Hilltopper Senior CLASS Award candidates. And most recently joined Lucas and Potts to make the cut down to 10 finalists to earn All-American status.

