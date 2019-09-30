Nadia Dieudonne — who joined the WKU volleyball team in January as a transfer from Xavier — has once again been named the Conference USA Setter of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

For Dieudonne, the honor is her second consecutive C-USA Setter of the Week award and the junior's third overall recognition as C-USA Setter of the Week.

The Louisville native averaged 11.67 assists per set across the Lady Toppers’ 2-0 stretch last week, as the squad extended its winning streak to 11 straight matches.

WKU concluded its non-conference slate with a 3-0 win over Austin Peay last Tuesday. Dieudonne tallied 33 assists against the Governors and 49.3% of her sets were kills by her teammates.

Dieudonne tacked on 37 more assists in the team’s conference opener against Southern Mississippi last Sunday. She also added 11 digs and three kills along with a pair of blocks in WKU's 3-0 sweep of the Golden Eagles.

The newcomer has now won three of the five Setter of the Week awards given out by C-USA for the season.

Dieudonne has also helped facilitate the WKU offense to an NCAA-best 11 three-set wins on the 2019 season.

Through five weeks of weekly awards, WKU Volleyball has collected eight accolades with four different players earning C-USA recognition.

WKU (15-1) will be back in action on Friday against conference rival Middle Tennessee State (6-9) at 6 p.m. and on Sunday afternoon against Marshall (11-4) at noon.

Both home games will be played in Diddle Arena.

Reporter Kaden Gaylord can be reached at 270-745-6291 and kaden.gaylord559@topper.wku.edu. Follow Kaden on Twitter at @_KLG3.