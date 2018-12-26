FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tosh Lupoi learned early in his Alabama tenure what Nick Saban’s “standard” of excellence meant, and this epiphany came during his first kids camp in Tuscaloosa.

Rather than reducing the event to advanced children’s games involving water balloons and obstacle courses, Saban and his Crimson Tide staff put kids ranging in age from 7 to 14 through a rigorous camp that sent more than a few of the youngsters to Alabama’s training room at the end of each day.

Still, much like many of the children that day, it didn’t take Lupoi long to understand the method to Saban’s madness, and how maintaining a strict way of doing everything — even something as trivial as a kids camp — only leads to a greater dedication to what has become Alabama’s standard of excellence.

“There were a lot more kids than usual in the training room,” Lupoi said Wednesday during the Orange Bowl media session at the Renaissance Hotel. “I think by the end the kids see it as well, that there’s a reward to the hard work they put in, and you see a lot of the same kids coming back.”

In his first season as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator, Lupoi is constantly striving to adhere to Saban’s “standard,” especially on his side of the ball, where a foundation of defensive supremacy has been laid by both Alabama coaches and players that have come before him.

That is why this Saturday’s challenge of facing an Oklahoma offense that leads college football averaging 49.5 points and nearly 578 total yards per game this season is not as much about the opposition as it is about maintain if not exceeding that aforementioned “standard.”

“Shoot, I’m just doing my best to operate to the standard,” said Lupoi, who spoke to the media for the first time since early in preseason camp this past August. “At the end of the day, we’re doing our best to operate to Coach Saban’s standard here.”

Preparing for a Sooners offense that is led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray is difficult in its own right, especially one with true dual-threat capabilities as both the nation’s most efficient passer and a skilled runner.

“When I watched him on film, it's crazy because he looked like (ex-NFL star) Mike Vick out there running from sideline to sideline, making explosive plays,” Alabama sophomore linebacker Dylan Moses said Wednesday. “He just looks amazing on film.”

And so far this season, few is any have succeeded in that endeavor, with Murray ranking second nationally averaging 380.4 total yards per game, including a FBS-best 10.68 yards a play, while racking up 51 of Oklahoma’s 85 total touchdowns this season.

Still, the Alabama defenders realize a win in Saturday night’s Orange Bowl is likely going to come down to whether they can maintain the team’s defensive standard.

“Oh, it’s going to be a defensive game, that’s what it’s all going to come down to — defensively, who can keep the other offense off the field more,” Moses said.

Lupoi even expressed excitement with the challenge of preparing to slow down such a talented offense.

“Well, you know, it's opportunity for us,” Lupoi said. “I think it's awesome. .. We're seeing so much new offense consistently. So it's something (that’s) exciting for myself and I think for our defensive staff and Coach Saban to be able to do our best to adapt to what you see every week.”