TUSCALOOSA -- Within seconds of reporters flooding into Alabama’s makeshift locker room beneath Hard Rock Stadium late Saturday evening, the question was being asked in some form or fashion.

“Are you looking forward to playing Clemson again?”

For the fourth straight postseason, Alabama and Clemson will cross paths in the College Football Playoff when the first- and second-seeded teams meet Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., the site of this year’s CFP National Championship Game.

In fact, it’ll be the third such time in the last four years that both teams are battling it out for the biggest crown of them all -- the CFP national championship trophy. Last season’s Sugar Bowl semifinal, which Alabama won 24-6, was fourth playoff matchup.

Still, since that game, all prevailing thought has had both the Crimson Tide and Tigers playing each another in this game at season’s end, including both earning the nod as the consensus preseason No. 1 and No. 2 rated teams way back in August.

That didn’t change during the season, as the initial CFP poll also had Alabama and Clemson at 1-2, respectively, when both were 8-0 having effectively dominated every team that they faced to that point.

Even Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who traditionally prefers to focus on the day-to-day rather than get ahead of himself and look too far down the road, admitted he at least partially anticipated there might be a Round 4 between the Tide and Tigers coming this time of year.

“Well, I think as the season evolved, just knowing how well Clemson played all year long and how they were pretty dominant in their league, it was no surprise to me that they would end up where they are right now,” Saban said Monday on a CFP teleconference. “You're always looking at the next game and not looking too far ahead and all that, but it's no surprise to me that they're in the championship game, as well.”

Because, while it might have been up for debate before this point, the semifinal results more than effectively show a rubber match Alabama-Clemson national championship was always destined to be.

“You know, I think that this is clearly the two best teams in Alabama and Clemson, and it's going to be an exciting game,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on the teleconference. “I mean, this is the way it should be, and we know we've got a huge challenge.”

Still, for those Alabama players that strictly adhere to Saban’s “one-day, one-game at a time” mantra, the thought of playing Clemson again never really crossed their minds until Saturday, or at least that’s what they say publicly.

“I mean, we didn’t know who was going to make it here, they probably didn’t know they were going to make it to the national championship either,” Alabama junior linebacker Mack Wilson said Saturday night. “It’s something that both teams probably strived for during the offseason, and here it is again, us competing again.”

For many of Alabama’s upperclassmen, even those select juniors that have played Clemson each of the past two seasons, next week’s game is simply the natural conclusion of both teams being able to take care of business as it comes, and not looking too far ahead.

“We’re kind of where our feet are all the time, we’ll control what we can control,” junior quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “Honestly, we take it week by week, day by day and night by night. We’ve put in the work, now we’re here. We’re not done, so we have to continue to push forward, have a great week of prep and get ready to play Clemson.”

Hurts, of course, has witnessed a little bit of everything that comes with this budding rivalry against Clemson, including when the then-early enrollee served as Alabama’s scout-team quarterback and helped prepare the team to take on Deshaun Watson in a 45-40 victory over the top-ranked Tigers in the 2015 national title game from Arizona.

“It’ll be another tough matchup for us, we obviously have a lot of history, but it’ll be a good one,” Hurts said of Clemson.

Of course, that experience didn’t mean much when a then-senior Watson sparked Clemson on a 21-point fourth-quarter comeback, including a final-second touchdown to receiver Hunter Renfrow, to secure a 35-31 revenge victory in the 2016 championship game in Tampa.

Both teams will once again make the long journey out West for this season’s championship rubber match, but at least as far as the Crimson Tide is concerned, Clemson is just the next opponent standing in the way of achieving the team’s ultimate goal this season – winning back-to-back national titles.

“We just look at it as another game to play, another team to play, a great team (we have) to play,” sophomore nose guard Quinnen Williams said Saturday. “(It’s) just another game.”