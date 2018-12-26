NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The growing trend is for college football players headed for the NFL draft to skip their teams’ bowl games.

The list includes West Virginia quarterback Will Grier, Stanford running back Bryce Love, South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Houston defensive linemen Ed Oliver, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams and Michigan defenders Devin Bush and Rashan Gary.

Jarrett Stidham said he never gave any thought to not suiting up for Auburn one final time.

“It’s like unfinished business,” Stidham said Wednesday at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville. “I just felt like, for me personally, I wanted to finish this season with the guys and try and finish this thing off the right way.”

Friday’s Music City Bowl against Purdue at Nissan Stadium (12:30 p.m., ESPN) will mark the end of Stidham’s two-year career on the Plains. The redshirt junior quarterback announced Dec. 4 he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2019 NFL draft.

Speaking for the first time since announcing that decision on social media, Stidham said he came to the decision during the week following the Nov. 24 Iron Bowl after talking to his family and fiancé, Baylor soccer player Kennedy Brown, who graduated this month.

“I just think for me personally, this has been a childhood dream of mine, to play in the NFL, ever since I was really, really little,” Stidham said. “It's just a really big opportunity ahead of me. Obviously, I wouldn't be in this position without everybody that I've played with up to this point, so I can't thank them enough for helping me get to this point. I think for my career and my personal life, my professional life, I think it's just the right move.”

This was probably always the expectation for Stidham, especially after he came so close to making the same choice after a standout 2017 season that included 10 wins and an SEC West title. But Stidham’s statistical regression in 2018 — as well as the entire offense’s during a 7-5 campaign — left some doubt.

After completing 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2017, Stidham totals dropped to 60.1 percent completion, 2,421 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

“I mean, it is what it is,” Stidham said. “I can't go back and change statistically my numbers from this year or anything like that. You know, at the end of the day, I'm very confident in the kind of person I am and the kind of player I am. It'll just be a matter of just sitting down and talking to those guys and just going through some things.”

Still, Stidham’s NFL draft stock largely remains unaffected. While he certainly didn’t have the season that could have vaulted him into the first-round discussion, as some predicted around this time last year, he still has the physical attributes NFL teams are looking for.

It doesn’t hurt that an already thin quarterback class was weakened earlier Wednesday when Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who many projected as one of the top options at the position, announced his plans to return to school for his senior season.

Walter Football now has Stidham ranked as the sixth quarterback in the class — behind Missouri’s Drew Lock, Duke’s Daniel Jones, N.C. State’s Ryan Finley, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson — and projects he could come off the board as early as the second round. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler bumped Stidham up to No. 5 in the class after Herbert announced his plans.

“He went from being in that first-round discussion — and all that stuff is so early — but he had that potential. And he still has that potential,” Russell Brown, a national scout for cover1.net, told the Montgomery Advertiser last month.