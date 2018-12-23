BOISE — Not every one of the 25 seniors that the BYU football team honored at Senior Night were in a position to be on the field Friday in the final game of 2018.

But those who could got the chance to close out their careers on the field as the Cougars were comfortably in front in the final minutes of their 49-18 win over Western Michigan in the 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Some of them were the stars.

Senior linebacker Sione Takitaki was impressive with a career-high 19 tackles with two sacks, while senior wide receiver Dylan Collie had his best game in a BYU uniform with six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

“I just knew this was my last go around with these guys and these coaches,” Takitaki said in the postgame press conference Friday. “They have been so good to me my whole career here. I just wanted to kind of go out there and leave it all out there on the field. Every play in my head, I’m like, if I can get this play with these guys, I’m getting them all.”

Collie — a grad transfer from Hawaii — said his final go-round was a special experience as he put it in context with his overall journey.

“I think everything that happened from the get-go and the entire season, it was filled with a lot of ups and downs for the team and me personally,” Collie said. “It was great after those tribulations that we kind of went through all season long to be able to come out and just finish out on a high note like this with guys that I genuinely do care about and that I’m lucky to call teammates and friends.”

Other guys came in during the final minutes and had final opportunities to make plays.

The most high profile was senior quarterback Tanner Mangum, who came in with just under eight minutes left in the game.

“I think it’s only right,” Sitake said. “I thought we were in a position, even though they scored a touchdown and they got a two-point conversion, that we still felt comfortable with the game and I felt comfortable with our scheme and the things that our guys are doing fundamentally on the football field.”

There was some disagreement on the BYU sideline about what plays should be called once Mangum entered the game.

“I was trying to run the clock out and I was being a jerk and just saying run the ball,” Sitake said. “Then (quarterbacks coach) Aaron Roderick and (offensive coordinator) Jeff Grimes are just like, ‘Hey, let’s just let the kid throw.’ That was kind of the theme of the night. We let him throw.”

Mangum completed a deep pass to Collie that went for 41 yards, ending at the 1-yard line. Sitake explained that he wanted to give that to Mangum, but he didn’t want the Broncos to get the wrong impression.

“I apologized to (Western Michigan head coach) Tim Lester at the end of the game,” Sitake said. “That’s not what we normally do, but he understood. It was a nice throw and he (Mangum) will have that memory here on this blue turf.”

The final beneficiary was senior fullback Brayden El-Bakri, who plunged in from a yard out for the last touchdown of the game.

Other players, like senior defensive end Corbin Kaufusi and senior running back Matt Hadley, could only watch from the sidelines as they recuperate from injuries and think about the future.

Whether on the field or on the sideline, each senior has taken his own personal path to get to this point.

“I’ve been really proud of these guys and seeing them from when I first got here in this job and the progress they have made as men,” Sitake said. “I’m pretty fired up with what they are going to do at the next level and not just in football. I think some will have a chance to play at the next level in the NFL but more than anything, I will see them graduate and progress in life.”

Now this chapter has come to a close for that group, but Sitake said the players will always have their connections from this time at BYU.

“One day they are going to look back at college football, be as old as I am and just really be proud of what they did on the field and off the field,” Sitake said. “It will kind of change a little bit, but they are always going to be part of something really big, and I can speak from experience as a guy that’s done it myself, that it just never ends. They have made lifelong friends and they will be there forever.”