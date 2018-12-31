AUBURN — The message delivered by players and coaches going into Friday’s Music City Bowl was that it was a significant game for Auburn, even if it wasn’t the bowl the Tigers envisioned before the start of the season.

It wasn’t just because a win would improve the team’s record and send a group of seniors that has contributed so much over the past four years out the right way, but because it would send the Tigers into the offseason with momentum they could carry over to 2019.

Auburn got that win in maybe the most dominant fashion possible, bludgeoning Purdue 63-14 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The offense scored touchdowns on seven of its first eight possessions on its way to setting numerous scoring records, including most points in any half of any bowl game (56). The defense scored a touchdown of its own and stifled a potent Boilermaker attack.

So the Tigers did improve to 8-5 this season and 2-4 in postseason games under Gus Malzahn, and they did send a beloved senior class that includes Chandler Cox, Deshaun Davis, Ryan Davis, Dontavius Russell and Darrell Williams out with a victory in their final game in an Auburn uniform.

But can any part of what happened in Nashville actually carry over into next year?

“You know, I think it — you know, last year, we had a tough bowl loss, and it really carried over. It was kind of a tough deal in the offseason, with a bad taste in your mouth,” Malzahn said when asked that question Friday. “Well, it’s just the opposite feeling today. I really feel like this’ll carry over in the offseason. We got a lot of things we can build upon and give us some momentum going into next season.”

The past three years don’t provide any sort of discernible pattern to show what a bowl win or loss means going into the following season. Auburn won the 2015 Birmingham Bowl over Memphis, then went 8-5 in 2016, losing the Sugar Bowl to Oklahoma. While posting a 10-4 mark in 2017, Auburn lost to Central Florida in the Peach Bowl.

If you look farther back in program history, though, some trends do emerge.

The Tigers have played in 43 bowl games since 1936. After winning Friday’s Music City Bowl, their record in those games is 24 wins, 17 losses and two ties.

In the season immediately following those first 23 wins, Auburn compiled a 178-91-7 record (an average of 7.7 wins and 3.9 losses a season), which is a winning percentage of .645.

In the season immediately following those 17 losses, Auburn compiled a record of 142-60 (an average of 8.3 wins and 3.5 losses a season), which is a winning percentage of .703.

So, historically, the Tigers have averaged more wins in seasons following bowl losses than they have following bowl victories. They have also had more 10-win campaigns (six compared to four).

Four of the program’s eight SEC championships have come after seasons where it won a bowl game, though, compared to just one where it lost. The other three came after seasons where it didn’t play in a postseason game at all. Auburn’s most recent national title season in 2010 came on the heels of a 38-35 win over Northwestern in the Outback Bowl.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that all of that is pure coincidence. Boiling it down to just bowl wins versus bowl losses fails to consider the team that returns the following season.

That 2009 team that that went from 8-5 to 14-0 not because it won the Outback Bowl, but because it added Cam Newton. The 2016 team that lost the Sugar Bowl went from 8-5 to 10-4 in 2017 in large part because it replaced Sean White, Jeremy Johnson and John Franklin III with Jarrett Stidham.

So there doesn’t seem to be much evidence to say that Auburn’s Music City Bowl rout of Purdue will have any bearing on how it performs in 2019. The team that will take the field Aug. 31 against Arlington, Texas, will look different than the one that did Friday in Nashville, even though Malzahn will still be calling the plays on offense.

Stidham is gone, so the Tigers will have a new starting quarterback. The seniors that departed will be difficult to replace, especially on the defense, which might end up having to replace more than half of its 11 starters if you include the potential of more early departures.

But if you ask those who have been through it, performance in a bowl game still does mean something for players, and not just for seniors playing for the final time in college. Like Malzahn said, last season’s loss to Central Florida in the Peach Bowl sent the Tigers into the offseason without anything to feel good about. That won’t be the case after Auburn played what was perhaps its best game to end the 2018 campaign.

"We just know we're going to go in and grind harder than ever, and really just get it all back and be ready for next year," redshirt freshman running back JaTarvious Whitlow said. "We're going to come out next year like we came out in this game — aggressive, playing hard, playing smart, and playing Auburn ball."

Jason Campbell can attest. Fifteen years ago, the 2003 Auburn Tigers slogged through a 7-5 season, survived a December riddled with head coaching uncertainty (read: JetGate), then went to Nashville and defeated a Big Ten team by double digits in the Music City Bowl, which should all sound eerily familiar.

The reason that team went on to go 13-0 and win an SEC championship in 2004 was because it returned Campbell at quarterback, Ronnie Brown and Carnell Williams at running back, and a standout defense led by Quentin Groves and current assistant coach Travis Williams, not because it won a bowl game.

But those players went into the offseason feeling much better about the state of the program. Auburn’s current players should be able to do the same.

“How you finish has a lot to do with carryover, because if you’re in the offseason and you come off a loss, you have to carry that sour taste all summer until you can get to the next game,” Campbell told the Montgomery Advertiser earlier this month.

“It’s important because, if you win this game, you go into the offseason with a little bit of momentum, you’re feeling good about yourself because you finish the season on a win and you’re not finishing the season on a loss where you’re thinking about this all the time and that all the time. Yeah, you like to put the last season behind you, but the last season has a lot to do with you moving forward. I’ve always said that.”