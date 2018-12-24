AMES – Washington State coach Mike Leach is a character.

At press conferences he tells stories of pet racoons, gives wedding advice and gives his theories on aliens and big foot. Leach has almost become an urban legend himself for his press conferences.

Oh, and he talks football, too.

Leach was one of the innovators of the air-raid offense at Wesleyan College, an NAIA school in Iowa back in 1989. He’s brought that offense everywhere he’s been, leaving a wake of broken offensive school records in his path.

In one season as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator, Leach’s offense broke 17 school records and six Big 12 records.

After serving as the Texas Tech coach for 10 years – reaching a bowl game all 10 seasons on the back of his prolific offense — Leach moved on to Washington State where his offense hasn’t slowed down a bit.

Washington State is averaging 38.3 points, 380 passing yards and 82 rushing yards per game.

Leach might act the fool every now and again – even donning a fake mustache after a game – but he’s an offensive genius. He even has a law degree from Pepperdine, where he was in the top third of his class.

Gardner Minshew

Leach needs a quarterback to run his air-raid offense. Enter Gardner Minshew.

Minshew is an East Carolina transfer and has found success at the helm of the Cougar football team.

He has passed for 4,480 yards and 36 touchdowns. He passed for five or more touchdowns in a game twice this season. He passed for five touchdowns against Oregon State, and he passed for seven touchdowns against Arizona.

He also passed for at least 400 yards six times.

Minshew isn’t much of a rushing threat, running for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

The year before he transferred, he threw for 2,140 yards and 16 touchdowns – proving once again how prolific Leach’s offense is in the hands of a capable quarterback.

Modest rushing attack

Washington State doesn’t run the ball a ton, but they are effective when they do.

The Cougars are led by running back James Williams. Williams rushed for 564 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His backup Max Borghi has rushed for 353 yards and seven touchdowns.

Decent Defense

Washington State isn’t just an offensive powerhouse, the Cougars actually play some pretty solid defense, allowing just 23 points per game.

Washington State allows opponents to convert third downs just 26 percent of the time.

The defense is led by Peyton Pelluer and Jahad Woods. Pelluer leads the team with 86 tackles. He also has nine tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.

Jahad has 73 tackles and three sacks. But he stands out because of his forced fumbles.

Jahad has forced four fumbles this season and he’s recovered two fumbles.

As a team, Washington State has sacked the opposing teams’ quarterback 35 times.

Jim Walden

Iowa State and Washington State share a remarkable similarity for schools in completely different regions of the country.

Both are land-grant universities, both are heavy agriculture schools, both have historically mediocre football teams that seem to be on the rise and maybe most importantly, both fan bases love Busch Light – something the Alamo Bowl Twitter account isn’t afraid to exploit.

The schools share one more similarity: They both had Jim Walden as their head football coach.

Walden coached at Washington State from 1978-1986. He coached at Iowa State after his stint at Washington State from 1987-1994.

He led Washington State to one bowl game – the Holiday Bowl, which his team lost to BYU. It was the Cougars’ first bowl appearance in 51 years.