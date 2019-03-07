BATON ROUGE, La. -- The LSU football team is back on the field for spring practices and while they have some former Tigers about to flourish in the NFL there are a number of returning pieces to keep an eye on.

Defensive stars like lineman Rashard Lawrence and safety Grant Delpit provide a boost for the purple and gold, but a it's the offense that excited head coach Orgeron the most.

With the addition of Joe Brady to help coordinate the passing game from a coaching perspective and some important skill positions locked down, Orgeron said the lack of questions about personnel allow the team to broaden their attack.

"Exactly. We're further ahead. We have an excellent pairing between (offensive coordinator) Steve Ensminger and Joe Brady. We have two smart quarterbacks in Joe (Burrow) and Myles (Brennan). They do a tremendous job of studying all the time. Our guys have been working endless hours on offense to get this thing done and they were prepared today."

LSU's spring game is set for April 6.