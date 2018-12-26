Iowa leaves at midday today for the Outback Bowl, and the Hawkeye 10@10 is forging ahead with bowl notes, recruiting tidbits and the promise of a warm game day in Tampa.

1. In some respects, the Outback Bowl brings Iowa receiver Nick Easley’s college career full circle.

It was while watching tape during the Outback Bowl trip two years ago that Hawkeye coaches decided to offer the Iowa Western Community College receiver a chance to walk-on the following semester.

Now a senior starter, Easley appreciates the journey.

“The way it has worked out, it’s been awesome, everything I hoped it would be,’’ Easley said. “Two year ago right now, I was hoping this is where I would be but at that point, there weren’t any guarantees.’’

2. The Outback Bowl will be the final college game for Mississippi State all-American defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

He announced last Thursday that he plans to declare himself eligible for the 2019 NFL Draft but will play in the bowl.

Bulldogs coach Joe Moorhead, who coached Saquon Barkley at Penn State a year ago when the Nittany Lions running back reached the same decision to leave early, gets it.

“When you look at a guy like Saquon Barkley, who I was fortunate enough to coach, just talking about the measurables, productivity and intangibles, Jeffery is a unique mix of all three of those,’’ Moorhead said. “He checks off all the boxes. When he goes to the NFL Combine and tests, he’s going to blow those out of the water.’’

3. The Outback Bowl is a trip home of sorts for Iowa’s leading rusher, Mekhi Sargent.

The sophomore from Key West, Florida has topped 100 yards in his last two games to move past Toren Young to the top of Iowa’s rushing charts with 748 yards on the season.

Young has 630 yards, while an injury-impacted season has limited Ivory Kelly-Martin to 341 yards.

4. Iowa’s offensive numbers are somewhat unique this season.

The Hawkeyes are averaging 31.5 points per game, which is the ninth-best single-season total in school history.

It’s also the most points Iowa has averaged since putting a school-record 37.2 points on the board per game during the 2002 season that included an 8-0 run through Big Ten play and ended with a loss to USC in the Orange Bowl.

5. The Outback Bowl has scheduled its annual Clearwater Beach Day for Sunday.

The event is scheduled to feature appearances by both participating teams, marching bands and cheerleaders.

Located at the Hilton Clearwater Beach near Pier 60, the day includes live music, skydivers and other contests from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Music follows at Pier 60 as the sun sets on the Gulf of Mexico. Admission is free.

6. Ybor City will be the site of the Outback Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade, which features marching bands from both bowl participants along with 15 high school bands, floats and other entries.

The parade on Monday begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs along Seventh Avenue through the Ybor City district east of downtown Tampa.

7. In addition to preparing for the Outback Bowl, Iowa coaches are working on the future as recruiting continues. Iowa is among the schools that have offered a scholarship to Michael Lockhart, a defensive end and tight end from Huffman High School in Birmingham, Alabama who de-committed from UAB last week.

TCU, North Carolina, Nebraska and Tennessee have also expressed an interest in the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder.

8. Raymond James Stadium isn’t the only place Iowa and Mississippi State are competing.

The Hawkeyes offered a scholarship to 2019 cornerback recruit D.J. James of Spanish Fork, Alabama earlier this week. James has verbally committed to Mississippi State but is currently considering other options and has a visit scheduled for early next month to Nebraska.

9. Iowa’s recruiting efforts in recent days have extended beyond the 2019 recruiting class.

The Hawkeyes joined the list of teams who have offered scholarships to Jake Rubley, a 2021 quarterback recruit from Highlands Ranch High School in Littleton, Colorado.

The 6-foot-3 pro-style quarterback is the son of former Davenport West and NFL quarterback T.J. Rubley.

He currently has offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Northwestern and South Carolina in addition to the Hawkeyes.

10. The National Weather Service is calling for a pleasant start to the new year in Tampa.

The current forecast for the Outback Bowl game day calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 79 degrees.