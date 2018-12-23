Finally, the Missouri Tigers can brag.

In the 38th edition of the Missouri-Illinois Braggin’ Rights Game, Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers wrestled away one of the tallest trophies in college basketball Saturday night at Enterprise Center, earning every inch of the hardware in the annual holiday clash that turned into a 40-minute brawl.

Mizzou’s 79-63 victory, the series’ most lopsided win in a decade, snapped MU’s five-game losing streak to Illinois and featured a little bit of everything. Technical fouls. Trash talking. Thunderous dunks. Clutch shooting. An epic staredown between 14 feet of manhood.

But it was a 17-2 run midway through the second half that turned the latest showdown in Mizzou’s favor for good — thanks to the Illini exiles.

With so much attention focused on Mizzou’s three players who planned to begin their college careers in orange and blue, it was the least celebrated of the trio — and the least lustfully booed every time he touched the ball — who made the biggest plays in the biggest moments.

Freshman guard Javon Pickett, playing just across the river from his home in Belleville, gave the Tigers a career night. He made all but one of his eight shots from the field in his Braggin’ Rights debut, slashing, cutting and shooting his way to 16 points.

Since arriving on campus this past summer, the 6-4 Pickett has transformed his game, become a starter as a rookie and an instant favorite of his coach. Now he’s got his own chapter in the rivalry’s history.

A year ago, Pickett watched the Braggin’ Rights Game from the crowd, waiting his turn for a chance to star in the rivalry. After initially signing with Illinois out of Belleville East, he flipped to Mizzou, then delayed his enrollment a year while heading to prep school. Instead, he moved back home to recover from a shoulder injury. He’d spend the year stuck in basketball limbo.

The wait was worth it.

Understated as his game, Pickett deferred any postgame glory back to his teammates.

“I’m just doing my job,” he said. “Coach is telling us where to be in the right spots. My teammates were finding me and shots were falling. It was overall a team game.”

“Javon is tough as they come,” Martin said. “He competes. He battles. He embraces challenges.”

He’s not the only one. Senior guard Jordan Geist, fighting off leg cramps and a lingering back injury, led the Tigers (8-3) with 20 points, matched his career high with seven assists and pulled down six rebounds. Center Jeremiah Tilmon, who like Pickett signed with Illinois out of high school only to change course for Columbia, overcame flu-like symptoms and finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds. A dose of antibiotics kept him on the floor and in control of the paint most of the night.

“I knew I needed to play,” the East St. Louis native said. “I was just challenging myself. I knew my team needed me there. I wasn’t going to not play knowing I could still go out there and fight.”

Missouri’s Mark Smith didn’t have the most impressive stat line — he scored five points with six rebounds in 35-plus minutes — but absorbed the night’s loudest boos from the Illini faithful. The sophomore guard from Edwardsville played for the Illini last year and become the first player to win consecutive Braggin’ Rights games for different teams. Martin praised his floor game but especially his focus.

In a game that tested both teams’ tempers and resembled some of the classic matchups from the rivalry’s glory days, it didn’t take long for the emotions in the crowd of 16,397 to spill over to the court. Ninety seconds after tip-off Geist and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu were slapped with technical fouls for getting chippy after the whistle. That was already Dosunmu’s second foul, which meant the Illini’s second-leading scorer would watch the rest of the half from the bench. He was a non-factor the rest of the night, finishing with two points in 16 minutes.

The Illini (4-8) didn’t miss him early. Illinois threatened to grab control before the first media timeout, surging to a quick 12-4 lead. But the Tigers struck back with consecutive 3s from Smith and Xavier Pinson.

Then it was Geist’s turn to take over. A year ago, the Tigers’ point guard played only seven scoreless minutes against Illinois, turned the ball over four times and didn’t leave the bench in the entire second half. What a difference a year makes. The Tigers’ leading scorer drilled three straight 3-pointers, putting the Tigers ahead 21-17.

“Geist is our leader,” Tilmon said. “He got our momentum going.”

Illinois guard Trent Frazier, at times a one-man show for Brad Underwood’s team, didn’t keep the Illini down long. He turned a missed Mizzou jumper into a transition 3-pointer for a 27-25 lead, part of his game-high 28 points.

The Tigers answered with a flurry, a 10-0 run started by Pickett’s 3-pointer. Frazier got Illinois back within two with another 3 just before halftime, but Pickett’s drive and dish to Reed Nikko gave Mizzou a 39-35 lead going into the break.

Five minutes into the second half, things got more heated when Tilmon picked up his third foul trying to post up in the paint — but Martin left him in the game until the next media timeout. Meanwhile, the 6-10 sophomore engaged 7-footer Samba Kane into a lengthy stare down after the whistle.

“I don’t understand what was the problem,” Tilmon later deadpanned. “I was chilling.”

As the Tigers went into a scoring drought, Frazier willed Illinois back, giving his team its first second-half lead with a leaning, fading, falling shot from the baseline with 7:43 left, good for a 56-55 lead.

But the Tigers fed Tilmon on the next possession, and his three-point play stalled any Illini momentum and started a 17-2 run for the Tigers, fueled by another Pickett 3. From the corner, Kevin Puryear’s 3 gave the Tigers their biggest lead, 68-58 with 5:10 left. The Tigers led by double digits the rest of the way.

Geist put the final touches on the Illini — and the Tigers’ Braggin’ Rights losing skid — with a 3 from the wing in the final seconds. He turned to the Illinois half of the arena and lifted his finger to his lips, silencing the Illini back into the night, until these teams meet again in a year.

