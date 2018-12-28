MEMPHIS, Tenn. • After earning first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors as a junior, Missouri offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms already has plans for 2019.

And they don’t include the NFL.

“Obviously just getting myself into the best shape I can get in, making some tweaks and adjust my game to hopefully, God-willing make the All-American list,” the East St. Louis native said Friday as the Tigers continued to prepare for Monday’s Liberty Bowl. “That’s something that’s really a goal of mine that I’ve set for myself. It’s something I’d really like to accomplish.”

The junior right guard is eligible for the 2019 NFL draft, but he did not seek a draft evaluation from the NFL’s College Advisory Committee, he said Friday.

Which means he’s coming back to Mizzou for his senior year?

“Oh, for sure,” he said.

Next year’s plans are less certain for redshirt sophomore tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who missed the final three and a half games of the regular season with a shoulder injury. He hasn’t returned to practice since getting hurt in the first half at Florida on Nov. 3. Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley, who met with reporters here Friday, declined to say if the Mackey Award finalist will play Monday against Oklahoma State.

“That’s Coach Odom’s deal,” Dooley said.

Before the team left Columbia for Memphis last week, Odom didn’t sound hopeful the tight end would be in uniform against the Cowboys.

“Still a long shot,” Odom said Saturday. “He wants to give it a try once we get on campus in Memphis.”

Okwuegbunam, who’s had his right arm immobilized in a sling for the last month, didn’t take part in Friday’s practice at Rhodes College.

Draft-eligible sophomores and juniors have until Jan. 14 to enter the draft. MU has received draft grades for players who requested them from the advisory committee, Odom said Saturday. He didn’t disclose which players are making those decisions.

Asked Friday if Okwuegbunam would benefit from another year in college, Dooley, a former NFL tight ends coach in Miami, said, “I don’t want to go into making a case for him staying versus going.”

“That’s a decision he has to make,” he added. “I know this: If it were my son there’s certain situations where you’d say, ‘It would be wise for you to go,’ especially if they come back and say you’re a first-round pick. And then there’s situations where if he was my son I’d advise him, ‘You know, you should stay.’

“Sometimes people make the decision solely on the amount of money they think they can make or pass up and sometimes players lose sight of some intangible benefits of coming back. Your senior year of college is one of the most memorable years of your life as a football player. When you talk to Drew (Lock) and Paul (Adams) they’ll tell you it’s been a fun year. There’s nothing like your senior year, competing with your teammates. There’s a little camaraderie and lasting relationships you make that you can’t really put a price on.”

A year ago, Lock made the choice to return for his senior season rather than enter the draft. He’s since talked with his tight end about his looming decision, along with backup quarterback Jack Lowary, Lock’s roommate and close friend.

“We’re both on the same page with not leading him one way or another,” Lock said Friday. “I know when I was going through that process, I really didn’t want someone to leading me one way or another, especially if it was my peer. I think that’s the most adult decision, from me and Jack at this time, to kind of let Albert feel it out. If he had any questions about the process, of course I answered, but I’m trying not to let him feel me leaning one way or another for him and let him make the most true decision for himself.”

LOCK APPRECIATES FORMER COACH

Missouri and Oklahoma State players and coaches attended a welcoming party Thursday night at Bass Pro Shops, where Lock sought out Cowboys offensive line coach Josh Henson to reunite with his old offensive coordinator. Henson called plays for the Tigers during Lock’s freshman season, a rough debut season for the quarterback, who took over the starting duties four games into the season and went just 2-6 the rest of the season. Henson was fired after the season when Odom replaced Gary Pinkel as head coach.

Lock often points to that season as shaping what’s turned into a celebrated four-year career. He found Henson to thank him for his support during a difficult year.

“He had to deal with a very young quarterback and that’s never easy for any OC,” Lock said. “I appreciated every opportunity he gave me to step on that field. I came up to him last night and said, ‘You said it first. … You’d grab me after games and whether you remember it or not, you told me it was going to be a process. You told me it was going to be OK.’ He calmed me down after every single game. That’ something I’m really appreciative of because it was really easy for me to freak out after those games. Your second start was against Florida. You throw two picks, one of them is a pick-six. Then (Henson) grabs you and tells you, ‘Everything’s going to be OK. You’re going to come out of this.’ That really meant a lot.

“Whether people look at that as tough times, we both looked at it like a learning experience. I definitely wouldn’t go back and change any of it.”

MONACHINO ON THE MOVE

Missouri senior defensive analyst Ted Monachino was a valuable addition to Odom’s staff this year, but the former NFL assistant is on the go. Monachino was announced Friday as Kansas State’s new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Monachino, a former Mizzou linebacker in the 1980s, spent the 2016-17 seasons as the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, but after the team’s head-coaching change, he was out of work but still under contract for another year. That gave him the chance to return to his alma mater to work under Odom in the analyst role. Monachino provided the defensive staff with advance scouting reports on the next week’s opponent and helped build weekly game plans. Monachino had previously worked as an NFL position coach in Jacksonville and Baltimore.

In Manhattan, Kan., he joins the staff of new head coach Chris Klieman, hired this offseason to replace longtime coach Bill Snyder.

Missouri is also losing defensive quality control analyst Neal Renna, who is joining Eastern Illinois’ staff to coach safeties.