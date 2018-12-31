MEMPHIS, Tenn. • After a bout of morning showers, the rain has let up in Memphis, site of the 60th Liberty Bowl, where Missouri and Oklahoma State will kick off at 2:45 p.m.

Once again, it appears the Tigers will be without junior running back Damarea Crockett, who was wearing a jersey but but pads or a helmet during pregame drills on the field. Crockett missed the final game of the regular season against Arkansas with ankle and toe injuries suffered the previous week at Tennessee. Crockett sat out some practices leading up to the bowl game. Crockett also missed last year's Texas Bowl after suffering a midseason shoulder injury. He's MU's second-leading rusher with 709 yards on 147 carries.

Without Crockett, the Tigers will have to lean on leading rusher Larry Rountree and freshman Tyler Badie to handle the chore of the running duties.

Missouri wide receivers Emanuel Hall and Nate Brown, both sidelined for parts of the season with groin injuries, are both in uniform and going through pregame warmups.