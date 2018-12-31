MEMPHIS, Tenn. • After a bout of morning showers, the rain has let up in Memphis, site of the 60th Liberty Bowl, where Missouri and Oklahoma State will kick off at 2:45 p.m.
Once again, it appears the Tigers will be without junior running back Damarea Crockett, who was wearing a jersey but but pads or a helmet during pregame drills on the field. Crockett missed the final game of the regular season against Arkansas with ankle and toe injuries suffered the previous week at Tennessee. Crockett sat out some practices leading up to the bowl game. Crockett also missed last year's Texas Bowl after suffering a midseason shoulder injury. He's MU's second-leading rusher with 709 yards on 147 carries.
Without Crockett, the Tigers will have to lean on leading rusher Larry Rountree and freshman Tyler Badie to handle the chore of the running duties.
Missouri wide receivers Emanuel Hall and Nate Brown, both sidelined for parts of the season with groin injuries, are both in uniform and going through pregame warmups.
Matter's Picks: Mizzou-OSU and more
LIBERTY BOWL
Missouri (8-4) vs. Oklahoma State (6-6)
Kickoff: 2:45 p.m., Monday, ESPN, Memphis, Tenn.
Line: Missouri by 9
Quick hit: The Tigers flopped in their last Big 12 reunion bowl but should be more equipped to exploit a shoddy OSU defense. Drew Lock should clinch his career with his first bowl win, but he’ll need some stops from his defense — some sacks and turnovers wouldn’t hurt either — to keep this from turning into a shootout. Mizzou can’t overlook the fact that OSU has played its best games against its best competition all season.
Matter’s Pick: Missouri 38, Oklahoma State 28
MILITARY BOWL
Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-2)
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Monday, ESPN, Annapolis, Md.
Line: Cincinnati by 6
Quick hit: The Hokies are in a bowl for the 26th straight year, but this isn’t a vintage Virginia Tech team. They don’t play much defense, allowing 30.7 points per game. Defense has been Cincinnati’s specialty during the nation’s quietest 10-win season. Make it 11.
Matter’s Pick: Cincinnati 34, Virginia Tech 23
SUN BOWL
Pittsburgh (7-6) vs. Stanford (8-4)
Kickoff: 1 p.m., Monday, CBS, El Paso, Texas
Line: Stanford by 4½
Quick hit: Stanford won’t have wideout Trenton Irwin or running back Bryce Love, but the Cardinal ride a three-game winning streak into El Paso and should have enough firepower to make it four straight. Pitt’s been steamrolled in its last two games, losing to Miami and Clemson by a combined 66-13.
Matter’s Pick: Stanford 28, Pittsburgh 20
REDBOX BOWL
Oregon (8-4) vs. Michigan State (7-5)
Kickoff: 2 p.m., Monday, FOX, Santa Clara, Calif.
Line: Oregon by 2½
Quick hit: Oregon might not get a bigger win this week than quarterback Justin Herbert deciding to return for another season in Eugene. Maybe the 2019 Ducks can get the Pac-12 back into the College Football Playoffs. Until then, they’ll have to settle for victory over Michigan State, one of the worst offensive teams in the country. Sparty’s 19.8 points per game won’t cut it in this matchup.
Matter’s Pick: Oregon 27, Michigan State 17
HOLIDAY BOWL
Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4)
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Monday, FS1, San Diego
Line: Utah by 7
Quick hit: The Utes are touchdown favorites even though it’s unclear if quarterback Tyler Huntley will return from a broken collarbone, prompting one of the year’s best quotes from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham: “There’s two things I’m good at: being vague and that other thing,” he recently told reporters. Here’s betting Huntley plays but the Wildcats keep it close.
Matter’s Pick: Utah 24, Northwestern 20
GATOR BOWL
North Carolina State (9-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4)
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Monday, ESPN, Jacksonville, Fla.
Line: Texas A&M by 7
Quick hit: The Aggies won’t need 47 overtimes like they did against LSU. N.C. State has the offense to keep things interesting, but the Wolfpack are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven showdowns against the SEC. Make it 2-6.
Matter’s Pick: Texas A&M 33, N.C. State 28
WEEKEND RESULTS
LAST WEEK
• 4-4 against the spread
• 5-3 straight up
DAVE MATTER FOR THE SEASON
• 68-75-1 against the spread
• 101-45 straight up