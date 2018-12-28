Cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s greeted the Iowa football team when it stepped on the practice field this morning at the University of Tampa, the Hawkeyes' second game-week workout in Florida in preparation for Tuesday's Outback Bowl.

The Hawkeye 10 @ 10 is in game-week mode as well, delivering Iowa football news and notes weekdays at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com.

Here is today's Hawkeye 10 @ 10:

1. Iowa players can expect to hear some to noise Tuesday at Raymond James Stadium, thanks to the thousands of cowbells that Mississippi State fans traditionally ring throughout their games.

"It's something they'll remember for a long time,'' Bulldogs center Elgton Jenkins said. "The fans get into it, no doubt.''

Jenkins, a senior ranked as the No. 1 NFL prospect at the position, said the Mississippi State offense has other concerns.

"The defense we're seeing is a good one, one of the best we've faced all year,'' Jenkins said.

2. The Hawkeyes' Amani Hooker, T.J. Hockenson and Nate Stanley took the ice with three Mississippi State players at the Outback Bowl's NHL Night on Thursday, participating in a "trike and bike'' skills competition between periods of a Tampa Bay Lightning game.

Hooker was the first player to cross the finish line but because he didn't do the events in the order participants were told to do them, a Mississippi State player was declared the winner and was jeered by the crowd in attendance.

3. Getting to Tampa was a bit of an adventure for Mississippi State players, who coming off a holiday break were given the option of driving to the bowl site on their own or riding on the team charter.

All but 30 opted to make the seven-hour drive, sharing rides and arriving much earlier than the players who were scheduled to take the plane.

Mechanical issues led to the cancellation of the flight on Wednesday and after initial security delays Thursday, they made it to Tampa by 1:30 p.m.

Thursday's workout was scheduled to only include lifting and a quick walkthrough, mirroring a Sunday practice during the regular season.

Coach Joe Moorhead opted to move it to a patch of green space adjacent to the team's hotel rather than bus to the facility the Bulldogs will work at today.

"Some other teams that have stayed here have used so it made sense,'' Moorhead said. "We're all here now and we're ready to go.''

4. It's been a quick two years, but Iowa receiver Nick Easley appreciates what he's been able to accomplish since arriving from Iowa Western Community College.

"It's gone by fast, but it's been everything that I could have hoped for,'' the senior from Newton, Iowa said.

After leading the Hawkeyes with 51 receptions a year ago, he currently is second on the team with 44 catches during Iowa's 8-4 season.

His role has included providing leadership to an otherwise young group of receivers.

"Those guys, they're only going to get better,'' Easley said. "They're going to be really special and they've all learned a lot but what we've seen, it's the tip of the iceberg.''

5. Mississippi State will be without its starting punt returner in Tuesday's game.

Coach Joe Moorhead said that Keith Mixon, a junior who averages 6.5 yards per return, is not on the trip with the Bulldogs.

"He won't be with us because of personal reasons,'' Moorhead said.

He said the rest of the team made the trip to Tampa, saying that all players are healthy and have been cleared academically after completing fall semester classes.

6. While Iowa is making its second Outback Bowl appearance in three seasons, the experience is a new one for a number of Hawkeyes.

Coach Kirk Ferentz pointed out Thursday that 70 players on the Iowa roster weren't playing for the Hawkeyes when they competed here after the 2016 season.

"It's a new experience for them,'' Ferentz said. "You think about being here for a week as opposed to a couple of days in New York, so far all these guys it's a new experience in general.''

7. Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald will be starting in his third straight Florida bowl game on Tuesday.

The senior who leads the Bulldogs in rushing as well as the work he does with his arm started in the St. Petersburg Bowl two years and watched last season's TaxSlayer Bowl from the sideline because of an injury.

"I guess we like the warm weather and we like the beaches,'' Fitzgerald said.

He likes the winning, too. He rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in addition to passing for 136 yards in a 17-16 win over Miami (Ohio) in St. Petersburg in 2016. His replacement, Keytaon Thompson, scored the game-winning touchdown in a 31-27 win over Louisville in Jacksonville a year ago.

8. Young receivers have pleased Iowa coaches with their growth during bowl preparations.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said that true freshmen Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Nico Ragaini have made good strides on offense.

Both have a game left to play while preserving a redshirt year and could see the field during the Outback Bowl.

9. Iowa's senior class has been a part of 23 Big Ten wins over the past four seasons, tying for the third most by any senior class during Kirk Ferentz's 20-year tenure.

The group finished 12-0 in rivalry games against Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska and was victorious in the only games the Hawkeyes have played against Ohio State and Michigan during the past four seasons.

Overall, they've had a hand in 36 wins, the fourth-best four-year total in program history. A bowl win would tie the group for third with the 1987 senior class.

10. Tyler Linderbaum continues to make progress as he transitions from defensive tackle to center.

Don't expect him to see action at the position against Mississippi State. That's more of a long-term move.

Starter Keegan Render will be backed up by Cole Banwart and Dalton Ferguson in Tuesday's game although coaches are pleased with Linderbaum's early progress in snapping the football.