CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For Virginia senior running back Jordan Ellis, setting the tone at football practice is done more with his pads than his words.

“It’s not always talking,” Ellis said Friday. “You can show it better than you can say it.”

Teammates said Ellis’s message definitely gets across when he lowers his shoulder and blasts a teammate in practice.

“Any time you hear pads popping, you kind of wake up,” said teammate Olamide Zaccheaus. “It gets the sideline hyped. It brings energy and the energy is contagious.”

Ellis’s pads, and the example set by other veterans, are the reason that the team feels confident its better prepared to win Saturday’s Belk Bowl against South Carolina than it was a year ago, when it got drilled by Navy in the Military Bowl in Annapolis.

That game was Virginia’s first bowl appearance since 2011 and, by their own admission, the Cavaliers were largely just pleased to be at a postseason game.

“That was the mindset and that’s exactly how we played,” U.Va. coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “I’ve seen growth. I’ve seen progress. I’ve seen maturity. The focus is not just playing the game. Their and our new standard is to play well and play well enough to win.”

His players don’t dispute that last year, the focus was missing.

“That’s the simple fact,” Ellis said. “Last year, we were just happy and satisfied with being there. This year, it’s just a change in mindset. We want to win. You can tell in practices. The practices have been hard. I think it starts at the top. The coaches have pushed that urgency.”

Starting with Mendenhall, his staff and the team’s seniors, the practices leading up to Saturday’s game with the Gamecocks (7-5) have been sharper, more focused workouts.

“I just feel like we’re ready to play,” Zaccheaus said.

Like last year, when the season ended with Navy blasting U.Va. 49-7 in Annapolis, the Cavaliers (7-5) come into their bowl game on a losing streak. Virginia, which lost its last three regular-season games last year, dropped its final two this season, to Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, both in overtime and both on the road.

Unlike those two contests, U.Va. expects quarterback Bryce Perkins to be fully healthy. The Cavaliers’ dual-threat star was hampered by an injured ankle in the final two games.

“He’s an outstanding athlete. He’s an outstanding quarterback,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said Friday. “He creates a lot of off-rhythm plays. They’ve got a lot of designed running game. They have option principles involved with that. So there’s a lot of issues that he presents for you.”

On the other side of the ball, Muschamp’s team won’t have star wide receiver and kick returner Deebo Samuel. Samuel is sitting out the Belk Bowl as he eyes his potential NFL future.

Junior quarterback Jake Bentley, who ranked tied for second in the SEC with 27 touchdown passes this season, has a host of talented targets to throw to Saturday.

One of them, junior tight end/slot receiver Kiel Pollard gave the Cavaliers some bulletin material last week when he said, “You’re supposed to beat up on smaller opponents. I feel like we’re the bigger opponent.”

Still, most of Virginia’s motivation comes from wanting to end this season in a much more favorable fashion than it did last year.

“It’s in the back of our minds,” senior linebacker Chris Peace said. “We know after last year, this year, you have to separate business from pleasure.”