QUESTION: Do you think any football seniors might transfer due to the postseason ban? I feel like the bowl games are a joke, outside of the playoffs. More and more of the top players are sitting out of those non-playoff games to avoid injury.

MATTER: I've said for weeks that I don't see the upside in a senior starter leaving Mizzou for another program — unless Alabama or Clemson or Ohio State comes calling and tells them they can be part of a national championship. But those aren't the caliber of programs that are targeting these players.

Transferring is hard. Moving is hard. After you spend four years in one place, it's not easy to pack up, say farewell and move to a strange city, join a strange program full of strangers and expect to immediately win a starting job — not when you've got a good thing going already at Missouri, bowl game or no bowl game.

Now, if you're a senior who never sees the field and would like some playing time at a lesser program in a lesser conference, maybe somewhere closer to home where their family can watch them play, maybe you make the call and leave Mizzou. If that happens, I doubt Odom will lose too much sleep.