Two of the WKU volleyball team’s newest additions once again received weekly awards from Conference USA on Monday.

Freshman Paige Briggs was named Freshman of the Week for the third time this season, while junior transfer Nadia Dieudonne earned Setter of the Week honors for the second time in 2019.

The duo helped the Lady Toppers to a second-straight perfect 4-0 week against Belmont (1-14) and a tough WKU Volleyball Invitational field.

Briggs has been named Freshman of the Week three of her first four weeks she’s been on the Hill. Briggs totaled 49 kills across WKU’s four games last week to go along with 52 digs, which lead the team.

She also tallied another double-double to bring her season total up to seven. Briggs averaged 3.50 kills and 3.71 digs per set, highlighted by a career-high 23 digs against Northern Kentucky on Friday.

Briggs registered a pair of games with at least 13 digs across last week while also hitting double-digit kills three times.

Following her transfer from Xavier in January, Dieudonne has earned Setter of the Week honors twice during her first four weeks at WKU. Dieudonne totaled 143 assists, while posting a 10.21 assists per set rate across the team’s four matches last week.

She came just one kill shy of a triple-double against NKU, as she put up 45 assists, 17 digs, nine kills and a .600 hitting percentage.

Dieudonne averaged 1.07 kills per set, 10.21 assists per set, 2.64 digs per set and 1.43 points per set also notching two double-doubles last weekend.

Through four weeks of C-USA weekly awards, the WKU volleyball program has collected seven accolades with four different players earning league recognition.

WKU (13-1) will meet Austin Peay (2-11) on Tuesday in its last non-conference match of the season.

During its 3-2 loss to the Governors on Oct. 16, 2018, in Clarksville, Tennessee, WKU battled back from a 2-1 deficit but dropped the fifth set 15-10 after the Governors went on a late 4-0 run in the frame.

Game time in Diddle Arena is set for 6 p.m.

Reporter Kaden Gaylord