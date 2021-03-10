The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced Wednesday that WKU senior Matt Phipps has been named to the 2021 Buster Posey National Collegiate of the Year Award Watch List.
Only 69 catchers in the nation make the watch list. Phipps is one those 69 catchers and one of two Conference USA representatives on the list. This is the second time he has made the list, the first being in 2019.
Phipps has a .291/.368/.411 slash line with 45 RBIs, 41 runs scored, 30 walks, and 21 doubles. He has played in 81 games for the Hilltoppers with 76 starts.
On the defensive side, Phipps has led the Hilltoppers in putouts over the last three seasons. He has 571 career putouts and 61 assists, while committing zero errors over the last two seasons.
The Buster Posey Award is given yearly to the top Division I collegiate catcher. The semifinalist for the award will be announced on May 20. The three finalists will be announced on June 7 and the final vote will be announced during the College World Series. The finalist will be brought to Wichita where the winner will be announced on a date that has yet to be determined.
